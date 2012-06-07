June 07 -
Summary analysis -- Guernsey (States of) -------------------------- 07-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA+/Stable/A-1+ Country: Guernsey
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
10-Nov-2011 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+
10-Feb-2009 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+
Rationale
The ratings on Guernsey reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of
the government's robust financial position, prudent fiscal policy as
demonstrated in the absence of central government debt, and high level public
assets (about 100% of GDP). Guernsey's per capita income is high, estimated at
$49,722 in 20112.
Fiscal flexibility is a critical factor underpinning our opinion of Guernsey's
creditworthiness. Government revenues are estimated at 29% of GDP in 2012,
and, under adverse financial circumstances, we consider there would be room to
increases tax income. However, to avoid jeopardizing Guernsey's competitive
advantage, any increases are constrained by the tax rates at the off-shore
financial centers with which Guernsey competes.
The country's record of prudent fiscal policy is demonstrated by its
accumulation of financial assets, which we estimate just over 100% of GDP in
2012. The bulk of these assets comprise defined-benefit, publicly mandated
pension funds. We understand that the corporate tax regime is under review. An
increase in the current 0-10% corporate tax rate in the future might have a
positive--albeit likely limited--bearing on government finances; however, such
a development could put Guernsey at a disadvantage relative to the competitor
jurisdictions, mainly Jersey and Isle of Man. The government has demonstrated
fiscal flexibility by extending spending on capital projects over longer
periods.
We estimate contingent liabilities to be limited, despite the size of the
financial sector, whose assets are about 180 times of Guernsey's GDP. The
government allowed online savings bank Icesave (the Guernsey branch of failed
Icelandic bank Landsbanki ) to collapse in 2008; thus, we believe that it does
not intend to provide any meaningful support to its banks. The maximum
liabilities relating to the banking sector are those relating to the deposit
guarantee, which is capped at GBP100 million, or 5% of GDP. The bulk of
Guernsey's financial sector comprises collective investment schemes. We
consider that there are few government-owned or government-related entities
that could pose additional potential contingent liabilities.
Guernsey uses British pound sterling as its legal tender. However, the
treasury also issues notes and coins at par with sterling. Guernsey coins and
notes are accepted at banks in the U.K. but are not recognized
internationally. The long-standing and stable currency peg insulates
Guernsey's economy from currency risks and strengthens its economic links with
the mainland. In particular, it supports Guernsey's role as an offshore
center. However, this arrangement leaves Guernsey with virtually no monetary
policy flexibility.
Guernsey's advantageous tax and regulatory arrangements, skilled workforce,
and good infrastructure have supported a moderate pace of economic expansion
over the past two decades. However, the economy can be volatile due to its
high exposure to the financial sector. We estimate that GDP per capita has
grown by just 0.4% in 2011 and forecast 0.2% growth in 2012; it contracted in
2009 and stagnated in 2010. The financial sector dominates the economy,
directly accounting for 40% of GDP. Services related to the sector make up
another large share. Given these structural factors, we consider that that
Guernsey requires a stronger fiscal buffer to manage potential shocks than
larger and more diversified sovereigns with flexible monetary and exchange
rate regimes. The lack of balance-of-payment and international investment
position statistics adds to information risks.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view of the balance of risks between
Guernsey's fiscal flexibility and its external vulnerabilities and the
negative effect that the potential problems of offshore parents or changes in
EU regulations or taxes might have on the domestic economy.
The outlook also reflects our view that the offshore financial sector will
remain the main engine of growth in Guernsey, supported by a stable
macroeconomic policy mix (use of British pound sterling and fiscal surpluses),
as well as by tax and regulatory regimes conducive to attracting and retaining
global financial institutions.
The ratings could come under pressure should the offshore financial sector
lose business to competitors, without offsetting economic and fiscal
adjustments. An upward revision of the rating is constrained by the island's
small and relatively undiversified economy, leaving it more vulnerable to
external shocks than more highly rated sovereigns. However, we could consider
an upgrade if data were to become available that clearly reflected a strong
external liquidity and asset position, along with evidence of the economy's
ability to significantly diversify further away from financial-sector-related
activities.
