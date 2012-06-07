June 07 -
Summary analysis -- Dublin Airport Authority PLC ------------------ 07-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: Ireland
Primary SIC: Airports, flying
fields, &
services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
23-May-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
26-Nov-2010 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
23-Feb-2010 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
03-Mar-2009 A-/A-1 A-/A-1
Rationale
The ratings on Irish airport operator Dublin Airport Authority PLC (DAA)
reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's stand-alone
credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'bbb', as well as our opinion that
there is a "moderate" likelihood that the Republic of Ireland
(BBB+/Negative/A-2) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support
to DAA in the event of financial distress. The SACP is underpinned by DAA's
"strong" business risk profile, and tempered by its "significant" financial
risk profile.
The SACP is supported by the strength of Dublin Airport, which generated about
85% of DAA's EBITDA in 2011 and which we regard as having a dominant market
position in the Irish air transportation market. In addition, we view as
favorable Dublin Airport's regulatory regime, which has supported significant
increases in aeronautical tariffs in 2010 (up 26% from 2009) and 2011 (up 7%
on 2010). We also view DAA's implementation of cost-cutting initiatives and
its moderate requirements for capital works in the medium term as supportive
factors.
The SACP is constrained by the close correlation between passenger traffic,
which is mainly origin-and-destination, and the economic environment in
Ireland, which we think is likely to remain relatively weak in the near term
(see "Ratings On Ireland Affirmed At 'BBB+/A-2' On Crisis Response; Outlook
Remains Negative," published April 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global
Credit Portal).
In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of a "moderate" likelihood
of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of DAA's:
-- "Important" role for Ireland's economy, as the main gateway to the
country; and
-- "Limited" link with the Irish government, whose policy is that DAA
should operate on a commercial basis.
S&P base-case operating scenario
Our base-case operating scenario for 2012 incorporates a slight increase in
the number of passengers travelling at DAA's three airports, with total
passengers in the year reaching approximately 23 million. This low traffic
forecast reflects our view that Ireland and the European Economic and Monetary
Union (EMU or eurozone) will see GDP contraction until the third quarter, with
growth returning in the latter part of the year. Our GDP forecast for 2012,
which we view as a key driver for passenger numbers, is 1.2% growth for
Ireland and 0% for the eurozone.
We anticipate that, in 2012, DAA's revenues will remain relatively flat
compared with 2011. Although we forecast a slight increase in the revenues
generated by the airports, we anticipate that revenues generated by DAA's
airport retailing business, Aer Rianta International (ARI; not rated), will
decline by 4% over the period. This could benefit DAA's EBITDA margin, as
ARI's activities typically attain lower profitability than DAA's airport
operations. However, as ARI is considering expanding in other parts of its
business, we assume that DAA's EBITDA margin will remain relatively stable in
2012.
The government announced on May 9, 2012, that it plans to separate Shannon
Airport from DAA and join it with Shannon Development to form a single entity.
The terms and timing of this transfer have not yet been decided, and we have
therefore not incorporated this event into our base-case operating scenario.
Shannon Airport contributed less than 5% of DAA's consolidated EBITDA in 2011.
A separation would marginally reduce DAA's earnings, although it would be
slightly beneficial in terms of its EBITDA margin. It could also lead to an
increase in competitive pressures, mainly for Cork Airport.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
Our base-case cash flow and capital structure scenario for DAA in 2012
includes a slight decrease in the company's Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt
level. This reflects the gradual amortization of DAA's debt, as well as a
slight increase in cash balances. We anticipate that adjusted funds from
operations (FFO) to debt will remain close to 16% in 2012, and that DAA's
capital expenditures (capex) will remain moderate. We do not forecast any
shareholder distributions to be made in the year.
In our view, DAA benefits from financial flexibility thanks to its noncore
assets, notably its 20% stake in Dusseldorf Airport. Although Ireland's review
of state assets in 2011 recommended that a sale of noncore assets be
considered, this has not been followed by any asset disposal plans and we have
therefore not factored this into our base-case scenario.
Given uncertainty on terms and timing, we have also not factored into our
base-case cash flow and capital structure scenario the planned separation of
Shannon Airport. While a separation would lower DAA's cash-generation ability,
it would also reduce investment needs--Shannon Airport's capex in 2011 was
about the same level as its EBITDA. In our opinion, the impact of a separation
on DAA would depend primarily on whether Shannon Airport's share of DAA's
debt--about EUR100 million--is retained by the airport or assumed by the state,
and whether any cash is transferred from DAA to Shannon Airport at the time of
separation.
Liquidity
The short term rating on DAA is 'A-2'. We assess DAA's liquidity as "strong"
under our criteria, underpinned by significant cash balances and modest debt
repayments in the medium term. We estimate that liquidity sources will cover
uses by about 6x for the 12 months to March 31, 2013, and we forecast that
this ratio will remain more than 1x for the following 12 months.
We calculate total sources of liquidity of approximately EUR700 million over the
next 12 months, comprising:
-- Surplus cash and cash equivalents of about EUR435 million;
-- Forecast FFO of about EUR115 million; and
-- Availability of EUR150 million under a revolving credit facility
expiring in December 2016. DAA also benefits from an undrawn EUR150 million
facility maturing in July 2012. Given the short-term nature of the latter
commitment, we exclude it from our liquidity calculations.
We assess liquidity uses over the period of about EUR120 million, comprising:
-- Maturing debt of about EUR20 million; and
-- Forecast investments and working capital needs of about EUR100 million.
We do not forecast any dividend payments in 2012.
We understand that DAA's financing, including its undrawn bank lines, is free
of financial covenants and rating triggers. However, its European Investment
Bank facilities--which account for one-half of outstanding debt--could be
renegotiated if DAA were privatized.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that DAA's financial risk profile could
deteriorate if passenger traffic at its airports is not sustained in the near
term. We believe that the company's financial risk profile would also come
under pressure if economic and political conditions in Ireland deteriorated,
since DAA is 100% owned by the Republic of Ireland and the vast majority of
its earnings is regulated and originates domestically.
In addition, the planned separation of Shannon Airport from DAA could further
weaken DAA's credit metrics, notably if it includes the provision of cash to
Shannon Airport by DAA and takes place in the near term, when DAA's credit
metrics are at the lower end of what we consider to be commensurate with the
current rating.
We could consider negative rating action if adjusted FFO to debt fell to less
than about 15%, for instance due to a weaker economic environment than we
currently forecast, or to changes in DAA's structure. We could also lower the
ratings if the owner or management of DAA changed financial policy to entail a
material reduction in the surplus cash balances that currently support DAA's
"significant" financial risk profile and "strong" liquidity. Furthermore,
downward rating pressure could arise if DAA's profitability weakened to a
level no longer commensurate with our assessment of a "strong" business risk
profile.
Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable if Ireland's macroeconomic
and political environment stabilizes, if passenger traffic at Dublin airport
begins to increase, and profitability continues to improve.
