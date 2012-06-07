(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 07 - Fitch Ratings says that the 'one-size-fits-all' calculation of covered bond risk weights, maintained under the new capital requirement directive (CRD) proposal, is increasingly inadequate to align capital charges with underlying risks, amid ongoing market turbulence and negative ratings migration in the European covered bond sector.

However, the new CRD IV proposal includes some material amendments in the risk weighting calculation for covered bond investments. The major change comes within Basel's standardised approach, where the risk weighting is now based on the covered bond rating itself. Fitch views this change as an improvement on the existing framework, where capital charges for standardised investing banks were based on either the rating of the issuing institution or that of the sovereign where the investment was domiciled.

The agency found that EU banks investing in covered bonds and following Basel's standardised approach will generally incur lower capital charges than those following the internal ratings based (IRB) approach. In Fitch's opinion, European standardised banks investing in covered bonds will be net beneficiaries of the latest CRD amendment.

IRB banks in Europe investing in covered bonds will also need to update their risk weighting calculations. Drawing from the experience of the financial crisis, the CRD IV text introduces the "asset value correlation"; covered bonds issued by large banks, i.e. with total balance sheet of at least EUR70bn, will attract increased capital charges, reflecting the higher correlation of a large issuer's performance with wider economic downturns.

The agency notes that the previous weaknesses remain with regards to the probability of default (PD) and loss given default (LGD) parameters in the IRB formula. Unlike the standardised approach, the IRB makes no explicit link to the covered bond rating and instead maintains reference to the issuer's PD, effectively overstating the PD input itself. Moreover, with the LGD input still set at 11.25% in a prescriptive manner, the IRB framework fails to differentiate among covered bonds with potentially varying recovery prospects.

Although further amendments can still be introduced, CRD IV is expected to become effective by 1 January 2013. Fitch expects that the new regulatory capital framework will influence investment, portfolio management and funding decisions of banks and financial institutions in the years to come. With at least 40% of the total covered bond supply commonly taken up by EU bank investors, Fitch believes that proposed CRD changes in the capital treatment of covered bonds are very relevant for covered bonds issuers. In the new context, smaller issuers and less sophisticated investing banks applying the standardised approach will benefit most.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Analysis of Covered Bonds under the Basel and CRD Frameworks

here