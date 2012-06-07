(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 07 - Fitch Ratings says that the 'one-size-fits-all' calculation of covered bond risk
weights, maintained under the new capital requirement directive (CRD) proposal, is increasingly
inadequate to align capital charges with underlying risks, amid ongoing market turbulence and
negative ratings migration in the European covered bond sector.
However, the new CRD IV proposal includes some material amendments in the risk weighting
calculation for covered bond investments. The major change comes within Basel's standardised
approach, where the risk weighting is now based on the covered bond rating itself. Fitch views
this change as an improvement on the existing framework, where capital charges for standardised
investing banks were based on either the rating of the issuing institution or that of the
sovereign where the investment was domiciled.
The agency found that EU banks investing in covered bonds and following Basel's standardised
approach will generally incur lower capital charges than those following the internal ratings
based (IRB) approach. In Fitch's opinion, European standardised banks investing in covered bonds
will be net beneficiaries of the latest CRD amendment.
IRB banks in Europe investing in covered bonds will also need to update their risk weighting
calculations. Drawing from the experience of the financial crisis, the CRD IV text introduces
the "asset value correlation"; covered bonds issued by large banks, i.e. with total balance
sheet of at least EUR70bn, will attract increased capital charges, reflecting the higher
correlation of a large issuer's performance with wider economic downturns.
The agency notes that the previous weaknesses remain with regards to the probability of
default (PD) and loss given default (LGD) parameters in the IRB formula. Unlike the standardised
approach, the IRB makes no explicit link to the covered bond rating and instead maintains
reference to the issuer's PD, effectively overstating the PD input itself. Moreover, with the
LGD input still set at 11.25% in a prescriptive manner, the IRB framework fails to differentiate
among covered bonds with potentially varying recovery prospects.
Although further amendments can still be introduced, CRD IV is expected to become effective
by 1 January 2013. Fitch expects that the new regulatory capital framework will influence
investment, portfolio management and funding decisions of banks and financial institutions in
the years to come. With at least 40% of the total covered bond supply commonly taken up by EU
bank investors, Fitch believes that proposed CRD changes in the capital treatment of covered
bonds are very relevant for covered bonds issuers. In the new context, smaller issuers and less
sophisticated investing banks applying the standardised approach will benefit most.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Analysis of Covered Bonds under the Basel and CRD Frameworks
here