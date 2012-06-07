BRIEF-Shenzhen Zhenye Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 16
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 15
June 07 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have performed a credit and cash flow analysis of Residential Mortgage Securities 25, applying our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria.
-- We have taken various rating actions in the transaction.
-- Residential Mortgage Securities 25 is a 2010-vintage U.K. nonconforming RMBS transaction.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on Residential Mortgage Securities 25 PLC's class M2-Dfrd, B2-Dfrd, and B3-Dfrd notes. At the same time, we affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A1, A2, M1-Dfrd, and B1-Dfrd notes (see list below).
On Dec. 12, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on all of the outstanding notes in this transaction, following the publication of our U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria.
Today's rating actions resolve these CreditWatch negative placements. They follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received (dated February 2012), applying our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria.
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 15
June 7 The Trump administration has ordered a review of sweeping federal land-use restrictions adopted in 2105 to safeguard the greater sage grouse, a once-ubiquitous prairie bird whose fate is tied to the health of America's vast but vanishing Western grasslands. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced the 60-day review of sage grouse conservation rules in a Wednesday conference call with reporters, saying Western governors have complained that federal implementation of the plan has