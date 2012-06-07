(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 07 - Fitch Ratings has revised Shanghai Zendai Property Limited's (Zendai) Outlook to Stable from Negative. Its Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating and senior unsecured rating are affirmed at 'B', respectively.

The Outlook revision and affirmation follow Zendai's repayment of USD150m fixed rate notes on 6 June 2012, as announced by the company on the same date. Fitch notes that following the redemption of the USD notes, the company still has sufficient liquidity to meet its bank loans due in 2012 (HKD754m) and construction costs for its ongoing diversified commercial and residential properties across 11 cities. Zendai's liquidity position is supported by the proceeds of HKD2,860m from the disposal of its Shanghai Bund project and its cash balance of HKD888m as at 31 December 2011.