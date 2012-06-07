June 07 - Fitch Ratings affirms five and downgrades three classes of GMAC Commercial Mortgages Securities, Inc. commercial mortgage pass through certificates, series 2000-C3. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release.

The affirmations reflect increased credit enhancement to senior classes as a result of defeasance and paydown from liquidated loans. Downgrades are a result of expected losses from loans in special servicing. The Negative Outlooks reflect concentration of the pool and uncertainty in performance of the remaining collateral.

Fitch expects that classes K through M may be fully depleted and class J impacted from losses associated with the specially serviced assets.

As of the May 2012 distribution date, the pool's certificate balance has paid down 91.4% to $108.7 million from $1.3 billion at issuance.

There are 13 remaining loans from the original 175 loans at issuance. Of the remaining loans, two loans (25.2%) have defeased.

There are seven specially serviced loans (50.9%) in the pool. Of the seven loans, one loan (3.8%) is in foreclosure, five loans (24.3%) are real estate owned (REO), and one loan (22.8%) is a non-performing matured loan.

The largest contributor to losses is the Avanex II asset which is a research and development facility totaling 91,332 square feet in Fremont, CA. The property was foreclosed upon in May 2010 and has since been marketed for sale. A final bid is being recommended for approval.

The second largest contributor to losses is the Valley Creek asset which is an office complex of three buildings totaling 128,185 square feet in Golden Valley, MN. The property was foreclosed upon in March 2012 and is awaiting expiration of the redemption period prior to marketing for sale.

Fitch downgrades and revises the Recovery Estimate of the following classes as indicated:

--$9.9 million class H to 'BBBsf' from 'A+sf'; Outlook Negative.

--$25.5 million class J to 'Csf' from 'B-sf'; RE 95%;

--$9.6 million class L to 'Csf' from 'CC'; RE 0% from 95%.

Additionally, Fitch affirms and revises the Outlook to the following classes as indicated:

--$25.6 million class E at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$19.1 million class F at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$8 million class G at 'AAsf'; Outlook Negative from Stable;

--$4.5 million class K at 'Csf'; RE 0% from 95%;

--$4.5 million class M at 'Dsf'; RE 0% from 15%.

Fitch does not rate classes P and S-AM. Classes A-1, A-2, B, C, D, S-MAC-1, S-MAC-2, S-MAC-3, S-MAC-4 have paid in full. Fitch maintains the rating of 'Dsf' on classes N and O. Fitch withdraws the ratings of the interest only class X (for additional information, see 'Fitch Revises Practice for Rating IO & Pre-Payment Related Structured Finance Securities', dated June 23, 2010).

Additional information on Fitch's amended criteria for analyzing U.S. fixed rate CMBS is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions,' which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:

Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports