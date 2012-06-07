(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 07 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Russian Krasnodar Region's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings to 'BB+' from 'BB' and affirmed the region's Short-term rating at 'B'. The agency has also upgraded the region's National Long-term rating to 'AA(rus)' from 'AA-(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable. The rating action also affects the region's two outstanding domestic bonds of RUB4.1bn.

The upgrade reflects the region's sound operating performance, exceptionally strong liquidity and moderate level of direct risk. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of a steady operating performance in 2012-2014 and the region's debt remaining at about 30% of current revenue.

Fitch notes that further positive rating action would be subject to strong budgetary performance with an operating margin at about 20% in the medium term coupled with stabilisation of direct risk. Growth of deficit leading to direct risk significantly above Fitch's expectations and sharp deterioration of direct risk to current balance above average maturity of the region's direct risk would be negative for the rating.

Fitch expects continued stable growth of the local economy in 2012-2014, boosted by large federally supported investment programmes, mostly for the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, and the development of recreational zones. The region has a strong and well-diversified economy, which provides a broad tax base and stable tax revenue flows.

Fitch forecasts the region's direct risk in relative terms to gradually decrease to about 20% of current revenue by 2014 due to a decline of financing needs, as large-scale investment projects linked to the Winter Olympics will be completed. Direct risk to current balance will also be strong, at about two years. Despite the increase of direct risk to RUB38.9bn by end-2011 (2010: RUB19.4bn), it remains moderate in relative terms at 31% of current revenue.

Fitch forecasts that capital expenditure peaked in 2011 and will gradually decline in 2012-2013. Krasnodar region's capital expenditure amounted to RUB72.6bn or 41% of total budgetary expenditure in 2011. Fitch expects the region to have another year of a deficit before debt variation in 2012 and a close to balanced budget starting in 2013.

Krasnodar region is located in the southwest of the Russian Federation on the coast of the Black Sea and Sea of Azov. The region has a strong and well-diversified economy and is among the 10 largest Russian regions by nominal gross regional product (GRP). It is the third most populated Russian region, with 5.2 million inhabitants.