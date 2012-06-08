(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 08 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it had assigned its 'AA-' long-term debt rating to Okinawa Electric Power Co. Inc.'s (Okinawa EPCO; AA- /Negative/A-1+) JPY10 billion, 0.996% series 22 domestic secured straight bonds due June 24, 2022.

Okinawa EPCO is Japan's 10th-largest electric power company (EPCO) in terms of electricity sales, and it provides about 1% of the nation's total electricity. The ratings on Okinawa EPCO reflect its strong business and customer networks. The company is the exclusive provider of power generation and electricity transmission and distribution in the Okinawa region. Strong technological and solid operational capabilities underpin its market position, as do competitive prices and excellent facilities and maintenance services. In terms of electricity sales, Okinawa EPCO is less susceptible to trends in capital investment in the corporate sector than other EPCOs, because around 80% of its sales are from households and commercial users in the Okinawa region. Other factors that support the ratings on the company include little prospect of substantial change in the competitive environment for the next two to three years and a stable financing structure. Also, we see prospects for electricity demand in Okinawa to grow strongly over the next two to three years. The central government gives Okinawa EPCO preferential treatment on taxes and low-interest-rate financing. On the other hand, we expect operating losses from small remote islands to continue, and we regard the company's heavy debt and weak financial ratios as weaknesses for the rating.

In Standard & Poor's view, Japanese EPCOs cannot completely insulate ratings from the constraints of Japan's (AA-/Negative/A-1+) credit quality. We believe the companies may be prone to government intervention because of their public-utility status, monopolistic positions, and crucial roles in the government's domestic energy policy.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008