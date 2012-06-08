(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 08 -

Overview

-- The long-term issuer credit rating on Bank of Queensland Ltd. (BoQ) has been raised to 'BBB+' from 'BBB', and removed from CreditWatch with positive implications. The short-term issuer credit rating is affirmed at 'A-2'.

-- The rating upgrade reflects a capital injection of A$450 million finalised in May 2012 and increased comfort around BoQ's future asset-quality position, particularly the reduced likelihood that material new loan loss provisions will be required against nonperforming loans.

-- The outlook is stable.

Rating Action

On June 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term issuer credit rating on Australian-based Bank of Queensland (BoQ) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on Feb. 24, 2012. The short-term rating is affirmed at 'A-2'. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The rating upgrade reflects our revised assessment of the bank's capital and earnings position to "strong" from "adequate", underpinned by our expectation that the capital ratio will be maintained within a range of 14%-15% over the medium term.