June 08 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 47 tranches of seven UK prime RMBS transactions (First Flexible No.4 (FF4), First Flexible No.7 (FF7), Brunel Residential Mortgages Securitisation No.1 (Brunel 1), Friary No.1 plc (Friary 1), Arran 2010-1, Arran 2011-1, and Arran 2011-2). A full list of rating actions is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.

Of the seven transactions, FF4 mortgages were originated by Mortgage Trust Limited, FF7 by Mortgage Trust Limited, Mortgage Trust Services Plc and Paragon Mortgages Limited, the three Arran transactions by National Westminster Home Loans Ltd. and The Royal Bank of Scotland Plc, and Friary 1 by Principality Building Society.

The affirmations reflect the relatively stable performance of the transactions over the past year. As of March 2012, the volume of loans in arrears by more than three months remained low for most of the transactions: 0.05% of the current pool for Arran 2011-2, 0.1% for Arran 2011-1, 0.2% for FF4 and Friary 1, 0.4% for Arran 2011-2 and 1.6% for Brunel 1. Meanwhile, loans in arrears by more than three months for FF7 remained at 5% of the current pool. The higher volume of arrears in the pool of FF7 is attributed to a high proportion of SVR loans (75% of current pool) which are paying a high interest rate (WA SVR interest rate of 6.4%).

The stock of properties in possession is low across all seven transactions. To date, the transactions have generated excess spread which has been sufficient for covering period losses, and for this reason the transactions' reserve funds remain at target. The agency does not expect this to change in the next 18 months.

Fitch notes that the significant presence of standard variable rate loans in the underlying portfolio of FF7 (75% of the current pool), combined with the absence of hedging have led to the structure generating high levels of excess spread. In March 2012, the weighted average rate paid by SVR borrowers in the pool was 6.4%, contributing to an annualised 4% of gross excess spread to the structure. In its analysis of the transaction, Fitch considered that the current significant difference between the SVR and three-month Libor is vulnerable to a potential reduction in the future and for this reason assessed the resilience of the structure to lower levels of excess spread. The analysis showed that the current level of credit support available to structure is able to withstand higher margin compression and has therefore affirmed the ratings of the notes.

The stable performance of the transactions has led to pro-rata redemption of the notes in FF4, FF7 and Brunel 1. The remaining four deals are paying down sequentially, with no pro-rata mechanisms in the structures. The structures of the deals incorporate non-amortising reserve funds which provide credit support to the rated tranches. At present, the credit enhancement for all tranches is sufficient to support the current ratings on the notes. The agency expects a further build-up in credit support in the next 18 months. Consequently, Fitch has affirmed the ratings of the notes.

Fitch notes that the Brunel 1, class A, B, C and D notes are paying down pro-rata, although the A4b notes will only amortise after the A4a and A4c notes have fully amortised. Due to the different amortisation rates between the A4a/A4c notes and the class B/C notes, the A4b notes are still expected to have sufficient credit enhancement, even at the point that that tranche begins to amortise.