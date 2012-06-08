(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 08 - Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based Huatai Property & Casualty Insurance Co., Ltd (Huatai P&C) an Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS) of 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable.

The rating reflects Huatai P&C's long track record of operation, the strong quality of its insurance business book, sound liquidity position and solid distribution network in the competitive Chinese non-life insurance market.

The rating also recognises Huatai P&C's role as a core operating entity within Huatai Insurance Group Co., Ltd (Huatai Group). Fitch believes Huatai Group will provide ongoing capital support to facilitate the growth of its insurance operating subsidiaries, including Huatai P&C. Huatai Group plans to strengthen Huatai P&C's solvency in 2012 by injecting additional capital into this subsidiary.

Unlike many start-ups in China, Huatai P&C has more than 16 years of operating history in China's non-life market. It has consistently expanded its coverage through insurance intermediaries and 27 branches across China. Its gross written premiums grew by an annual average 27.9% over the past five years to RMB4.87bn in 2011 from RMB1.55bn in 2006.

The company has managed to produce a more favorable claim ratio than many major Chinese peers, reflecting the strong quality of its insurance book. Its combined ratio improved to 94% in 2011 from 109.3% in 2008 despite strong volume growth momentum. The underwriting margin of its motor insurance portfolio remained strong in 2011 notwithstanding challenging market conditions.

Huatai P&C maintains sound liquidity within its invested assets to support the short-tailed nature of its insurance liabilities. Holdings of liquid assets, including cash, bonds and listed equities, represented about 3.13x and 1.22x of the company's net claim reserves and net technical reserves, respectively, at end-2011 while cash and term deposits covered about 62% of its net claim reserves.

Partially offsetting these positive attributes are weak standalone capitalisation after Huatai Group's reorganisation in 2011 and a high operating expense ratio relative to major non-life insurers due to its smaller operating scale. Huatai P&C had a market share of only about 1% in Chinese non-life in 2011. As the company further expands over the medium term, Fitch believes that the expense ratio should reduce as it gains economies of scale.

Huatai P&C's standalone capitalisation as measured by Fitch's internal capital model is weak although the agency believes Huatai Group will provide capital support in case of need. Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade includes significant deterioration in Huatai P&C's and the holding entity's capitalisation and if Huatai Group fails to execute its capital injection plan.

Fitch will consider negative rating action if Huatai P&C's local solvency ratio declines below 150% on a sustained basis or if the group's risk-adjusted capitalisation as measured by Fitch's internal capital model on a consolidated basis falls materially.

Conversely, Fitch may consider positive rating action if Huatai P&C is able to sustain its operating profitability with a combined ratio persistently below 95%. The rating may also benefit if its solvency ratio rises above 250% or if its business strengthens its distribution capability and coverage in China.