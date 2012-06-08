We anticipate the oblast's budgetary performance will remain moderate over the medium term. After a strong postcrisis recovery, backed by high commodity prices, we expect the oblast's economy to grow at a somewhat slower pace of about 5%-6% annually in 2012-2014, which will nevertheless be higher than the Russian average and will support the oblast's tax base. At the same time, the oblast's budget will be under pressure from the need to continue raising salaries in the public sector (primarily in education and healthcare) and to increase investments in local infrastructure. The oblast's governor was replaced this year, but we assume that the current financial team will remain in place and the changes to the government won't have an immediate effect on the oblast's relatively prudent financial practices. We therefore expect the oblast's management will restrain spending growth rates in 2013-2014.

Our base-case scenario assumes the operating balance will fall slightly below 5% of adjusted operating revenues in 2012 because of continued operating spending growth, but will gradually improve to about 6% of adjusted operating revenues in 2013-2014. Deficits after capital accounts will likely stay at about 5%-7% of total revenues over 2012-2014.

We think this should translate into modest tax-supported debt in an international context, at less than 45% of consolidated operating revenues until 2015. According to our base-case scenario, direct debt should increase only gradually, and the oblast will likely issue a limited amount of new guarantees to support its local enterprises.

Liquidity

We consider Samara Oblast's liquidity position to be "positive". We expect the oblast's high average cash reserves to exceed debt service falling due within the next 12 months throughout 2012. However, we view its access to external liquidity as "limited", given the weaknesses of the domestic capital market, to which we assign a Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment score of '7', with '1' being the lowest risk and '10' being the highest (See "Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Russia", published March 19, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Throughout the previous 12 months, the oblast had an average of RUB17.3 billion (about $530 million) of cash on its accounts, which well exceeded its annual debt service and allowed it to repay maturing debts, including RUB8.3 billion of amortizing bonds maturing in June 2012, without refinancing. In order to have an additional liquidity reserve, it has organized RUB3.2 billion in committed bank lines that it might withdraw from until year-end 2012, but we currently don't expect it to need this facility.

We don't expect the oblast to face similar bulk debt repayments over the medium term, because the oblast's financial management has since built a more gradual repayment schedule beyond 2012. In our base-case scenario, we assume that over the next three years it will maintain its prudent debt management practices and will continue placing medium-term amortizing bonds. Debt service will likely fall to about 9%-10% of adjusted operating revenues in 2013-2014 from 11% in 2012.

In 2012, the oblast created a reserve fund, in which it will accumulate up to RUB1.5 billion. In our view, the size of the fund is relatively small compared with the oblast's budget, and it will be used primarily to cover temporary cash shortfalls caused by the seasonality of revenue receipts and expenditures within one budget year.

Recovery analysis

We rate Samara Oblast's unsecured debt 'BB+' and 'ruAA+'. The '3' recovery rating on this debt indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for the debtholders in the event of a payment default.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that, in 2012-2014, continued economic growth and conservative revenue budgeting will allow Samara Oblast to absorb expenditure pressure without affecting its sound liquidity position. Our base-case scenario also assumes a cautious debt management with reliance on medium-term borrowing.

We could take a negative rating action within the next 12 months if we perceive that the oblast's liquidity position is set to weaken significantly compared with our base-case scenario. This could result from faster expenditure growth leading to weaker budgetary performance and depletion of cash reserves or shortening debt maturities.

We could take a positive rating action if higher revenues and management's commitment to prudent financial policies, with tight control over operating expenditures, resulted in an improving budgetary performance and increasing capital investment. Formalization of long-term planning and cautious financial management practices would also be positive for the ratings. However, ratings upside is unlikely for the next 12 months, in our view.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Samara Oblast

Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Stable/--

Russia National Scale Rating ruAA+

Senior Unsecured (4 issues) BB+

ruAA+

Recovery Rating 3