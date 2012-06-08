For both Enagas and Red Electrica, the limit of cushion above their sovereign ratings has
now been exceeded, and their IDRs have consequently been downgraded, by two notches and one
notch, respectively
IMPACT OF SOVEREIGN RATINGS ON UTILITY DEBT INSTRUMENTS
While no further IDRs are changed as a result of the Spanish downgrade, a number of debt
instrument ratings have been affected.
The additional notch above the IDR applied to the debt instruments of utilities with a large
portion of regulated income, reflecting higher anticipated recoveries in the event of default,
is not applied if that uplift would exceed the sovereign's foreign currency ratings. Instead,
the senior unsecured debt rating is re-aligned with the utilities' IDR. Fitch believes that the
traditionally higher rates of recovery for utilities' debt are less predictable in a distressed
sovereign environment than in the case of an idiosyncratic default of a single utility.
This reduction also applies to subordinated instruments which although not rated at the
level of the sovereign foreign currency rating, would also see the presumption of higher
recoveries in case of default removed, and which are thus also subject to downgrade.
The Spanish sovereign downgrade has thus affected the bond ratings of two further utility
groups - Iberdrola S.A. and Gas Natural SDG, S.A.. For Iberdrola's UK
subsidiary, Scottish Power UK, its recovery is based on the UK utility regulatory
framework, which is not adversely affected by the Spanish sovereign rating action. Details of
all bond actions are listed below.
MAINTAINED RATING WATCH NEGATIVE (RWN) FOR MAJORITY OF UTILITIES WITH SPANISH EXPOSURE
Separately from the Spanish sovereign action, the ratings of utilities with material
exposure to Spain have been maintained on RWN, where they were placed in April 2012, as Fitch
reviews the impact of measures adopted (and pending adoption) by the Spanish government which
adversely affect Spanish utilities remuneration and, more generally, the degree to which
political interference fundamentally weakens the predictability of Spanish utilities' cash flows
and economic regulation framework. This includes, among others, Endesa, S.A.'s IDR and
senior unsecured ratings which remain aligned to those of its Italian parent company Enel S.p.A
, currently at 'A-' on RWN.
The exceptions to the RWN are Enagas and Red Electrica, whose ratings have been removed from
RWN and their Long-term IDRs assigned a Negative Outlook. The Negative Outlook matches that on
the sovereign rating and indicates downside rating potential in the event of a further sovereign
downgrade of one notch or more. Fitch assumes that pending regulatory measures to be adopted in
Spain are unlikely to affect the current ratings of these transmission companies which are now
constrained by the sovereign rating.
For more details, please see "Fitch Places Utilities With Sizeable Exposure to Spain on RWN"
dated 3 April 2012. Fitch intends to resolve the RWNs before the end of July.
RATING ACTIONS
-- Issuer Ratings
Enagas, S.A.
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+', removed from RWN, Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1', removed from RWN
Senior unsecured rating downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+', removed from RWN
Red Electrica Corporacion, S.A.
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'A-' from 'A', removed from RWN, Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1', removed from RWN
Senior unsecured rating downgraded to 'A-' from 'A', removed from RWN
-- Senior Unsecured Debt Rating Downgrades:
Iberdrola, S.A.
Long-term IDR at 'A-' maintained on RWN
Short-term IDR at 'F2' maintained on RWN
Senior unsecured rating downgraded to 'A-', maintained on RWN, from 'A'
National Long-term rating at 'AAA (mex)' maintained on RWN
Iberdrola International, BV
Senior unsecured rating downgraded to 'A-' from 'A', maintained on RWN
Commercial Paper rating at 'F2' maintained on RWN
Iberdrola Finanzas, S.A.U.
Senior unsecured rating downgraded to 'A-' from 'A', maintained on RWN
National Long-term rating at 'AAA (mex)' maintained on RWN
Iberdrola Finance Ireland Limited
Senior unsecured rating downgraded to 'A-' from 'A', maintained on RWN
Scottish Power Limited
Long-term IDR at 'A-' maintained on RWN
Short-term IDR at 'F2' maintained on RWN
Senior unsecured rating at 'A-' maintained on RWN
Scottish Power Limited's ratings are equalised with the ratings of its Spanish parent
Iberdrola, S.A.
Scottish Power UK
Long-term IDR at 'A-' maintained on RWN
Short-term IDR at 'F2' maintained on RWN
Senior unsecured rating at 'A' maintained on RWN
Scottish Power UK's IDRs are capped by the ratings of Iberdrola, S.A.
Gas Natural SDG, S.A.
Long-term IDR at 'A-' maintained on RWN
Short-term IDR at 'F2' maintained on RWN
Gas Natural Finance BV
Senior unsecured rating downgraded to 'A-' from 'A', maintained on RWN
Euro commercial paper programme at 'F2' maintained on RWN
Gas Natural Capital Markets, S.A.
Senior unsecured rating downgraded to 'A- from 'A', maintained on RWN
Union Fenosa Finance B.V.
Commercial paper at 'F2' maintained on RWN
Union Fenosa Financial Services USA LLC
Subordinated debt rating downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', maintained on RWN
Union Fenosa Preferentes, S.A.
Subordinated debt rating downgraded to BB+' from 'BBB-', maintained on RWN
The following Spanish corporate ratings are unchanged following the sovereign downgrade:
Abengoa S.A
Cableuropa S.A./ONO Finance Plc.
Endesa S.A.
Ferrovial, S.A.
Hidroelectrica del Cantabrico - Hidroelectrica
Obrascon Huarte Lain SA (OHL) S.A.
Repsol YPF S.A.
Telefonica SA
FURTHER INFORMATION
Investors are encouraged to consult Fitch's broader eurozone corporate commentary for
context on today's actions and for guidance on rating sensitivity to a variety of sovereign
rating scenarios. Links to reports on this topic are included below.