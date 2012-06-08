June 08 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Arabella Finance Limited/Arabella Finance LLC's (Arabella) asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) notes a Short-term rating of 'F1+sf'. Arabella is a multi-seller ABCP conduit sponsored by Unicredit Bank AG (Unicredit, 'A+'/Stable/'F1+').

Arabella is structured to issue European and US ABCP with a maximum tenor of 360 and 270 days respectively to fund the purchase of eligible assets up to an aggregate programme limit of EUR5.00bn (or USD6.61bn equivalent) and as at end-May 2012, had USD2.51bn of ABCP outstanding. The rating is based on the credit and liquidity support provided by Unicredit, the managerial capabilities of Unicredit and the programme's legal structure.

Unicredit serves as the administrative agent and is responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the conduit. Unicredit's responsibilities include negotiating and structuring all asset purchases, monitoring asset performance, arranging the issuance and payment of ABCP and transaction-specific credit and liquidity facilities, entering into hedge agreements and making funding requests under the applicable liquidity and credit agreements, if necessary. Fitch considers Unicredit's ability to perform these duties to be in line with market peers.

Currently, a pool of 16 assets is funded through the issuance of Arabella's ABCP and all are fully supported by transaction-specific liquidity for which the sole provider is Unicredit. As a result, the rating of the ABCP is dependent on that of the liquidity provider's Short-term Issuer Default Rating.

The rating addresses the likelihood of investors receiving the full face value of the ABCP on the maturity date, in accordance with the terms of the transaction documents.

