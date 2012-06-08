(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 08 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based CI Finlease Ltd.'s (Cfin) National Long-Term 'Fitch BB-(ind)' rating with a Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch BB-(ind)nm' on the agency's website. Fitch has also migrated Cfin's INR80m fund-based limits to 'Fitch BB-(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BB-(ind)'.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Cfin. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.