June 08 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have performed a credit and cash flow analysis on Southern Pacific Securities 05-3 and Southern Pacific Securities 06-1, and have applied our December 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria.

-- We have taken various rating actions in both transactions.

-- Southern Pacific Securities 05-3 and Southern Pacific Securities 06-1 are backed by U.K. nonconforming residential mortgages originated by Southern Pacific Mortgage and Southern Pacific Loans.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on Southern Pacific Securities 05-3 PLC (SPS 05-3) and Southern Pacific Securities 06-1 PLC's (SPS 06-1) notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received for SPS 05-3 and SPS 06-1. Our analysis reflects the application of our December 2011 U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria (see "U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 9, 2011).