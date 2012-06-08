BAA Funding is designed to consolidate debt for BAA Ltd.'s core portfolio
under a single program of debt issuance. Further debt issuance, including bank
debt and rated notes, is permitted.
Under the program, BAA Funding may issue:
-- Total senior net debt (class A bonds plus any senior debt issued by
the borrower group ranking pari passu with the class A notes), up to a
debt-to-regulatory asset base (RAB) ratio of 70.0% before April 1, 2018, and
72.5% thereafter; and
-- Total net debt (senior net debt together with the class B notes plus
any junior debt issued by the borrower group ranking pari passu with the class
B notes), up to an aggregate debt-to-RAB ratio of 85%.
In our opinion, the interest rate achieved through the bond issuance has been
somewhat better than anticipated, generating a marginal increase in the
interest coverage covenant compared with the scenarios we ran for our last
transaction update regarding this program (see "Transaction Update: BAA
Funding Ltd.," published on Sept. 16, 2011).
BAA Funding will use the proceeds from the new issuance to prepay part of the
existing bank facility. As such, we do not expect the overall leverage to
change materially, and leverage will be maintained materially below the
covenant thresholds. In our view, as this issuance serves to lengthen the
maturity profile, this will favorably affect refinance risk in the short term.
Our view of BAA Funding's business profile remains "excellent"--reflecting our
view that Heathrow Airport benefits from an unrivalled competitive position as
the largest hub airport in Europe. It will continue to attract high air
traffic levels, has demonstrated traffic and retail revenue resilience in the
midst of a major period of economic stress, and benefits from supportive
single-till regulation (where retail and property activities subsidize
aeronautical activities). Heathrow also benefits from a strong catchment area
with good public transportation links. We also believe that although Stansted
Airport is more volatile than Heathrow in terms of passenger volumes, it
provides some diversification benefits.
We continue to view the performance of the securitized group, including
Heathrow, to be in line with our expectations. Based on the results for the
three months ending on March 31, 2012, BAA passenger numbers for the
securitized airports grew by 2.5% (year on year), with Heathrow reporting 4.4%
growth, while Stansted saw a decline of 5.3%. Heathrow's performance was
mainly down to North Atlantic traffic, which increased by 9.2%, and European
traffic, which grew by 4.6%. Stansted's decline in traffic occurred in most
segments, with the largest decline affecting the domestic market. Improved
aggregate traffic, together with increased aeronautical and retail income per
passenger, has resulted in an increase of the adjusted EBITDA by 15.1%.
BAA Funding provides first-ranking security over the two designated airports
(Heathrow and Stansted) and the Heathrow Express rail link. This issuance is
in accordance with BAA's previously stated intention to refinance part of its
existing bank debt with capital markets issuance. This serves to lengthen the
group's debt maturity profile. Principal and interest for the financing
group's obligations will be serviced through various revenue sources, but
primarily through passenger charges.
