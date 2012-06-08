(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 08 -
Summary analysis -- Bouygues S.A. --------------------------------- 08-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: France
Primary SIC: Construction
machinery
Mult. CUSIP6: 102117
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Nov-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
18-Sep-2001 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Rationale
The ratings on France-based conglomerate Bouygues S.A. reflect Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "satisfactory" business risk
profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile, as our criteria define
these terms.