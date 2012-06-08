June 08 -

Overview

-- We believe there is at least a one-in-three chance that the Hellenic Republic (Greece) will exit the European Economic and Monetary Union (eurozone).

-- In our view, Greece-based dairy processor Fage Dairy Industry S.A. (Fage) could suffer from a fall in demand and disruption to its operations if Greece exits the eurozone.

-- We are therefore placing our 'B' long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on Fage on CreditWatch negative.

-- The CreditWatch placement reflects that we could lower the ratings on Fage following a Greek eurozone exit.

Rating Action

On June 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B' long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on Greece-based dairy processor Fage Dairy Industry S.A. (Fage) on CreditWatch with negative implications.