BRIEF-Keycorp names Christopher Gorman and Donald Kimble as vice chairmen
* Keycorp - named Christopher M. Gorman and Donald R. Kimble as vice chairmen
June 08 -
Overview
-- We believe there is at least a one-in-three chance that the Hellenic Republic (Greece) will exit the European Economic and Monetary Union (eurozone).
-- In our view, Greece-based dairy processor Fage Dairy Industry S.A. (Fage) could suffer from a fall in demand and disruption to its operations if Greece exits the eurozone.
-- We are therefore placing our 'B' long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on Fage on CreditWatch negative.
-- The CreditWatch placement reflects that we could lower the ratings on Fage following a Greek eurozone exit.
Rating Action
On June 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B' long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on Greece-based dairy processor Fage Dairy Industry S.A. (Fage) on CreditWatch with negative implications.
* Arch Capital Group Ltd. announces secondary public offering of 6,381,410 common shares