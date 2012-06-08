(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 08 - Fitch Ratings has published the June edition of its Indian Ratings Monthly newsletter.

Fitch talks about the impact of the recent petrol price hike on large issues plaguing the Indian oil & gas sector in "Fitch: Larger Issues in Indian Oil & Gas Sector Still unresolved (24 May 2012)".

Other interesting commentaries included in this month's issue are "Fitch: Funding Challenges Mount for Indian NBFIs (11 May 2012)", "Fitch: RBI Guidelines May Be Long-Term Boost for Securitisation (10 May 2012)", and "Fitch: Indian Banks May Need Significant Capital under Basel III (04 May 2012)".

Fitch has also published special reports on the performance of Indian RMBS transactions (22 May 2012), Indian Gems and Jewellery (09 May 2012), and Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (04 May 2012).

As a regular feature, the newsletter also contains rating actions carried out by the agency in May 2012 and an updated list of outstanding ratings assigned.

The newsletter is available at www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Indian Ratings Monthly - June 2012

