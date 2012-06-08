June 08 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have taken various rating actions based on the application of our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria and 2012 counterparty criteria.

-- ResLoC U.K. 2007-1 is backed by nonconforming residential mortgages secured over freehold and leasehold properties in the U.K.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took arious credit rating actions on all classes of notes issued by ResLoC U.K. 2007-1 PLC (see list below).

On Dec. 12, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A3, M1, B1, C1 and D1 notes in the transaction following the application of our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria.