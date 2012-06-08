June 08 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Provide VR 2003-1 & Provide VR 2004-1 . A full rating breakdown is at the end of this comment.

The affirmations reflect the transactions' performance, the current credit enhancement levels for the respective tranches and the loss allocation to the junior tranches.

Losses are allocated in reverse order of seniority. For Provide VR 2003-1, losses have been fully allocated to the first loss piece (class F) and are now allocated to the class E notes ('Csf'). To date, EUR3m losses have been allocated to the class E notes and the agency expects full loss allocation to this class. Fitch considers it possible that losses will also be allocated to the class D notes. This is reflected by the current rating of 'CCsf'. Since further losses will reduce available credit enhancement for the class D note, the agency has reduced the Recovery Estimate to 60%. For the other tranches, the superior class D current credit enhancement provides sufficient protection to withstand the expected loss for the respective rating scenarios. Given the available credit enhancement for the class B notes, the agency has revised the Outlook on them to Stable.

Provide VR 2004-1 is performing better than Provide VR 2003-1. Nevertheless, losses have been allocated to the first loss piece (class E). Currently, 66% of the first loss piece is outstanding. Fitch considers it likely that further losses will be allocated to the class E notes. For the other tranches, the superior class E current credit enhancement provides sufficient protection against expected losses for the respective rating scenario. The Outlook on the class C notes has been revised to Stable given the increase in available credit enhancement.

Provide VR 2003-1 and Provide VR 2004-1 are both synthetic transactions backed by residential mortgages originated by several institutions belonging to the German Cooperative Banking group.

The rating actions are as follows:

Provide VR 2003-1 Plc:

Senior credit default swap: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A+ (ISIN DE000A0AAZ03): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A (ISIN DE000A0AAZ11): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class B (ISIN DE000A0AAZ29): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

Class C (ISIN DE000A0AAZ37): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative

Class D (ISIN DE000A0AAZ45): affirmed at 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate reduced to 60% from 75%

Class E (ISIN DE000A0AAZ52): affirmed at 'Csf'; Recovery Estimate 0%

Provide VR 2004-1 Plc:

Senior credit default swap: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A+ (ISIN DE000A0DDC04): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A (ISIN DE000A0DDC12): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class B (ISIN DE000A0DDC20): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class C (ISIN DE000A0DDC38): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

Class D (ISIN DE000A0DDC46): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative