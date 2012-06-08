Leasimpresa Finance's series 2006 is an Italian lease receivables asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction that closed in October 2006 and featured a revolving period until the end of December 2007. Leasimpresa SpA originated the transaction. Banco Popolare acts as the servicer's collection account bank, where borrowers' payments are temporarily deposited.

On March 30, 2012, we placed our ratings on the class 1-A and 1-B notes on CreditWatch negative following our downgrade of Banco Popolare (see "Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative In One Italian RMBS Transaction And Three Italian ABS Transactions"). Today's rating actions resolve these CreditWatch negative placements.

We have applied our 2012 counterparty criteria to assess the impact of our lowering of the rating on Banco Popolare, which is now below the minimum level required for an indirect support counterparty under our 2012 counterparty criteria.

To account for the commingling risk not mitigated in this transaction by any remedy action, we stressed in our cash flow analysis a loss equal to one month's collection of interest and principal (including a certain amount of assumed prepayments).

The level of arrears in the portfolio has been fairly stable and below 2.00% since December 2010, after reaching its peak of 3.57% in June 2009. Since amortization began in March 2008, defaults have totaled 6.13% of the collateral balance as of December 2007 (the end of the revolving period). The recovery rate for these defaults has been about 61%, leaving the net cumulative default ratio since the beginning of the amortization period at 2.4%.

The transaction has fully cured defaults using excess spread, with the outstanding balance of all the notes being equal to the performing portfolio, net of defaults, plus the balance of the debt service reserve.

Interest on the class 1-B and 1-C notes is deferred if the cumulative net default ratios exceed certain levels. The triggers are 8.5% and 5.5% for the class 1-B and 1-C notes, respectively. At the end of the latest collection period, the cumulative net defaults ratio since closing was 2.71%. In addition, we believe that the class 1-B trigger is not hit in an 'A' rating scenario, and that the class 1-C trigger is not hit in a 'BBB-' rating scenario.

The transaction features pro rata amortization of the class 1-A, 1-B, and 1-C notes if certain conditions are satisfied, namely when:

-- The arrears ratio and cumulative net default ratio do not exceed 15% and 3%, respectively;

-- Defaults are cured by excess spread, with the notes being fully collateralized; and

-- The class 1-A notes have been at least 50% redeemed.

Since each of the above conditions is satisfied, the redemption of the rated notes is currently pro rata.

Among the transaction's counterparties, BNP Paribas (AA-/Negative/A-1+) acts as the swap provider. Following our review in July 2011, we did not consider the swap provider's transaction documents to be in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria ("Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010). Therefore, in our cash flow analysis for the class 1-A notes, we have tested additional scenarios where we gave no benefit to the interest rate swap.

Also, the other relevant legal and counterparty analysis has not changed since our previous review on July 19, 2011, apart from the commingling risk discussed above.

Taking into account the above assumptions, the current levels of credit enhancement, and the collateral performance, the class 1-A notes pass our stress tests at the 'AA+' rating level and the class 1-B notes pass our stress tests at the 'A' rating level. We have therefore affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on these classes of notes. The class 1-C notes pass our stress tests at the 'BBB-' rating level and we have therefore affirmed our rating on this class of notes.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an residential mortgage-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Leasimpresa Finance S.r.l.

EUR1.016 Billion Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Series 2006

Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

1-A AA+ (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg

1-B A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg

Rating Affirmed

1-C BBB- (sf)