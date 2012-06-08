June 08 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Honeywell International Inc.'s (HON) long-term and short-term ratings at 'A'/'F1'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full rating list is provided at the end of this release.

HON's ratings incorporate the company's well-positioned business portfolio, consistent operating performance, product and geographic diversification, and solid financial metrics. Debt to EBITDA was stable at 1.4 times (x) as of March 31, 2012. Free cash flow to total adjusted debt was 14% at March 31, 2012. The measure was below the company's typical range, largely reflecting the impact of a large pension contribution in 2011.

HON's favorable financial performance reflects growing demand in several important long-cycle markets including commercial aerospace, refining, and petrochemical, as well as HON's expanding presence in emerging regions. The company's results also include the impact of a long term refinement of its business portfolio through acquisitions and divestitures, and improvements to its cost structure. Current restructuring actions are concentrated in the Transportation Systems (TS) and Automation and Control Solutions (ACS) segments. Cash restructuring charges of $150 million in 2012 are expected to be offset by a similar amount of expected cash savings. Restructuring is partly associated with approximately $1 billion of acquisitions and nearly $1.2 billion of divestitures during 2011, including the sale of the Consumer Products Group in 2011 for $955 million. The transaction was consistent with the company's emphasis on higher-growth, technology-centered markets that offer attractive margins.

Fitch estimates free cash flow in 2012 could approach $1.3 billion-$1.5 billion compared to $944 billion in 2011. The increase reflects higher earnings and lower pension contributions, partly offset by an increase in capital expenditures. HON plans to increase capital spending to approximately $1.1 billion in 2012 compared to $800 million in 2011. Much of the increase will be used to support expansion in growing markets. Other uses of cash include ongoing payments for asbestos and environmental liabilities. Net payments totaled $307 million in 2011 and are estimated by HON at $466 million in 2012, before taxes. Actual payments related to asbestos liabilities will depend on final resolution of legacy litigation related to NARCO. Asbestos liabilities represent a long term drag on HON's cash flow, but the amounts are manageable and could eventually begin to decline.

HON expects to contribute close to $1 billion of cash to its U.S. pension plans in 2012 compared to $1.65 billion in 2011. The company has made large voluntary contributions during the past several years which has helped offset the negative impact of declining discount rates on pension liabilities. At Dec. 31, 2011, U.S. plans were underfunded by $2.7 billion (82% funded). HON intends to fully fund its pension plans over the next few years.

Other rating concerns include the impact of economic weakness in Europe, slowing growth in China, weak construction markets, discretionary cash deployment, and lower defense spending. HON's defense-related revenue could decline modestly, but the impact is mitigated by a relatively small exposure to overseas contingency operations in the Department of Defense budget where spending cuts are concentrated. A substantial portion of the company's direct exposure to Europe is through its Turbo and ACS businesses, but restructuring actions in these businesses should position them to adapt to market conditions. Also, the Turbo business has strong positions on new automotive platforms which should moderate the impact of a weak European economy. Fitch believes HON's discretionary spending for acquisitions and share repurchases will be controlled in the current environment.

There has been some weakness in certain of HON's short cycle markets in the ACS and Specialty Products businesses. Some of these markets could see better conditions later in 2012 if economic concerns do not worsen materially. Rating concerns are mitigated by HON's consistently strong operating cash flow, financial flexibility, and its ability to maintain relatively steady margins through the previous economic downturn.

Fitch anticipates HON will maintain a stable financial profile while it expands existing businesses internally and through acquisitions, and that it will continue to deploy cash for pension contributions, dividend increases, and modest share repurchases. The ratings could be considered for a downgrade in the event that demand in HON's end markets deteriorates materially and contributes to weaker margins, free cash flow and liquidity. The ratings and outlook could also be negatively affected in the event of large acquisitions or other discretionary spending.

Liquidity at March 31, 2012 included $4 billion of cash, much of which is located outside the U.S., and a $3 billion credit facility that matures in 2017. HON also has an on-balance-sheet securitization program of $400 million which was unused at March 31, 2012. Liquidity is offset by $1 billion of short-term debt and approximately $600 million of long term debt scheduled to mature in March 2013. Fitch estimates some of HON's debt maturities could be refinanced. Other long-term debt maturities are well distributed through 2037.

Fitch has affirmed HON's ratings as follows:

--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A';

--Senior unsecured bank credit facilities at 'A';

--Senior unsecured debt at 'A';

--Short-term IDR at 'F1';

--Commercial paper at 'F1'.

The ratings affect approximately $7.9 billion of debt outstanding at March 31, 2012.