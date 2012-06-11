(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea-based Woori Bank's (Woori) and its parent Woori Finance Holdings' (WFH) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-' and 'BBB+', respectively. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Woori's and WFH's Viability Ratings (VR) at 'bbb' and 'bbb-', respectively. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

Woori's IDRs, Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflect Fitch's continued belief of an extremely high propensity of the South Korean government ('A+'/Positive) to support Woori, if required. This view is based on Woori's systemic importance as one of the major commercial banks in South Korea and the government's majority ownership through Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC). Being the second-largest bank in Korea, Woori holds 13% and 15% of the banking system's total assets and deposits, respectively.

WFH's LTFC IDR, SR and SRF are one notch lower than those of Woori. This is because Fitch is of the opinion that WFH will only benefit from the government ownership/control and support insofar that the support is directed at its subsidiary banks. The agency believes that the key objective of the regulatory framework is to protect depositors at, and ensure the viability of, subsidiary banks.

Upside potential for the support-driven IDRs of Woori and WFH is limited given their SRFs already factor in a strong propensity to support. An upgrade of Korea's sovereign rating would likely have no effect on the SRF. Unless there are signs of a weakening of the sovereign's propensity or ability to support the bank, Fitch does not expect any changes to the support-driven IDRs. A substantial reduction of the government's interest may trigger a negative action on the IDR and SRF of WFH.

Woori's VR is underpinned by its strong domestic franchise, its adequate capitalisation and margins, and strong ordinary support from and supervision by Korea's authorities. The VR also takes into account its weak, albeit improving, risk management relative to major domestic peers, as reflected in its moderate loan quality, and structural weakness in its funding/liquidity profile - an issue common to the system.

WFH's VR is one notch lower than Woori's to reflect the holding company's high leverage (125.5% at end-Q112), and the weaker credit profile of other subsidiaries, including Kyongnam Bank, Kwangju Bank, and Woori Investment & Securities, relative to Woori.

Upside potential for the VRs of Woori and WHF, along with Woori's hybrid and lower tier 2 subordinated debt ratings, may result from continued improvement in Woori's loan quality and underlying profitability, providing growth and risk appetite also remain modest. Conversely, excessive loan growth or significant loan quality deterioration causing notable erosion in its capitalisation may lead to a downgrade of its VR. However, such a prospect is remote given Woori's loan quality has been improving since Q310.

Woori's return on assets improved significantly to 0.84% in 2011 from 0.11% in 2008. About one-third of the profits since 2009 were boosted by the sale of equity investments derived from debt-for-equity swaps in failed corporates. Its regulatory net interest margin (NIM) in 2011 was 2.46%, higher than the industry average (2.31%) due to its sizable credit card operations (18% of NIM).

Woori's loan quality is below the industry average, with a precautionary-and-below loan ratio of 4.9% (vs industry average of about 3.7%) at end-Q112. Woori has been actively improving its risk management since 2009 by strengthening firewalls between sales and loan approvals, setting up an early-warning system for corporate loan monitoring, reducing exposure to weak sectors, and writing off non-performing loans (NPLs). Nevertheless, Fitch notes that Woori's loan book still carries large exposures to weak property developers, shipbuilders and shipping companies.

Woori also faces some concentration risk arising from its sizable lending to large corporates particularly in view of the fact that many large companies have survived the global financial crisis on extensive government assistance. Woori's large corporate loans accounted for 25% of its total loan portfolio at end-2011, compared with the industry average of 21% (excluding the two policy banks, Korea Development Bank and Export-Import Bank of Korea ).

Woori's capitalisation is adequate with a Fitch Core Capital ratio of 10.8% at end-Q112. Like its close Korean peers, its liquidity/funding profile is below that of its global competitors. Its loans/customer deposits ratio was high at 126.4% at end-Q112.

The 'BB-' rating for Woori's hybrid securities is four notches below the bank's VR, in line with Fitch's criteria, to reflect their high loss severity and non-performance risk. The legacy hybrid tier 1 capital securities have limited flexibility over coupon payments despite its going-concern loss absorption features.

The 'BBB-' rating for its legacy lower tier 2 subordinate debt is one notch below Woori's VR to reflect below-average loss severity and minimal non-performance risk. The securities have gone-concern loss absorption features and no coupon payment flexibility.

Woori's 'AAA(tha)' issue rating is the highest on Thailand's National rating scale.

Woori has total assets of KRW242trn (USD210bn) at end-2011. The commercial bank is wholly owned by WFH which in turn is 57% owned by KDIC. WFH is the largest financial holding company in Korea with total assets of KRW313trn. Other major subsidiaries of WFH are two wholly owned regional banks - Kyongnam Bank and Kwangju Bank - and Woori Investment & Securities Co. (38%). KDIC has plans to sell the holding company since 2002.

The rating actions are as follows:

Woori International ratings:

Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'

Support Rating affirmed at '1'

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'

Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'

Short-term debt affirmed at 'F2'

Subordinate debt affirmed at 'BBB-'

Hybrid securities affirmed at 'BB-'

National ratings:

Senior unsecured THB-denominated debt affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'

WFH

Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'

Support Rating affirmed at '2'

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'