BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties co announces May 2017 contracted sales
* For month of MAY 2017, contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB1.9974 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 11 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Dar Al Arkan ------------------------------------------- 11-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Saudi Arabia
Primary SIC: Operative
Builders
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Mar-2012 B+/-- B+/--
20-Jan-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--
===============================================================================
* For month of MAY 2017, contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB1.9974 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, June 9 Hedge fund Elliott Advisors has become Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel's largest shareholder by increasing its stake to at least 5 percent, according to a filing published by Dutch regulators on Friday.