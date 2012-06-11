(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the revised capital requirements for China's commercial banks are in line with its expectation and should not materially affect its ratings on these banks. China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) published the revised capital rules in line with BASEL III on June 8, 2012.

"China's revised capital requirements will likely keep banks' capital levels within our forecast range over the next two years," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Ryan Tsang. "Based on our risk-adjusted capital framework, we estimate the risk-adjusted capital ratios of the major banks that we rate at about 6%-7%, indicating "moderate" capitalization, as our criteria define the term."

The new rules offer a slight relief for banks. The rules have extended the timeline for the minimum capital ratio implementation to align with the BASEL III timetable. The revised norms will phase in from Jan.1, 2013, with full effect by end-2018, instead of the initially proposed Jan. 1, 2012, with full effect by end-2016. In line with BASEL III, the CBRC has set the minimum capital adequacy ratio at 10.5% for commercial banks and at 11.5% for systemic banks.

"The revised rules, together with the capital needed to fund growth, could push Chinese banks to shore up capital," said Mr. Tsang. "The rated major state-owned systemic banks, which face a higher requirement, may have to retain more profits to build up their capital in the next few years."

The immediate effect of the revised requirements on Chinese banks' capital ratios would be much less severe than what it would have been under the rules proposed by the CBRC's previous consultation paper on bank capital requirements. The new norms allow Chinese banks to include counter-cyclical loan loss provisions as Tier 2 capital. We believe such consideration could partly offset the one-off effects of including operational risk capital charges and hiked credit risk weights for interbank exposures. Credit risk weights for exposure to small businesses, micro loans, retail loans, and public sector entities have been lowered, and are more aligned with international norms. This could also help banks to offset the effects of implementing the new norms.

In our view, the realignment of the implementation timetable and modifications to credit risk weights reflect Chinese policymakers' growing concerns that stringent capital requirements could constrain credit supply at a time when the economy is slowing down. In particular, the lowering of risk weights on small businesses and micro loans exemplifies the policy agenda to encourage banks to increase credit exposures to economic segments that are believed to be vital for economic transformation and job creation.

However, it remains to be seen whether the new risk weights accurately capture the risks for each asset class in a China context. In an unlikely scenario that the adjustments lead to an explosive increase in exposure to small businesses in a very short span of time, banking sector credit risks could heighten. In our opinion, unless Chinese banks can properly price such exposure and adequately retain earnings, the sector could face significant downside risk when these credits turn bad.

That said, the Chinese banking sector could benefit from an orderly increase in lending to small businesses and retail lending. These types of lending could diversify the sector's loan mix, which is currently concentrated on the corporate sector and local government financing vehicles.

