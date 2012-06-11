BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties co announces May 2017 contracted sales
* For month of MAY 2017, contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB1.9974 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 11 CITIC Bank International Limited (CBI)
* Moody's affirms CITIC Bank International; revises BFSR outlook to positive from stable
AMSTERDAM, June 9 Hedge fund Elliott Advisors has become Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel's largest shareholder by increasing its stake to at least 5 percent, according to a filing published by Dutch regulators on Friday.