(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 11 - Fitch says that The Wharf (Holdings) Limited's (Wharf, 'A-'/Stable) proposed HKD5.1bn investment in Greentown China Holdings Limited (Greentown) will not immediately affect its ratings. There is also no change to Wharf's interest coverage ratios as it will not incur additional borrowings for this transaction.

The investment, which entails subscription of shares and perpetual subordinate convertible securities, will increase Wharf's stake in Greentown to 35.1% upon the full conversion of the convertible securities. Greentown is a homebuilder with a landbank concentrated in Hangzhou and Zhejiang, which is currently facing a liquidity crunch following a period of rapid expansion.

As the transaction will be funded entirely by Wharf's surplus cash, its interest coverage ratios, the key ratios supporting its ratings, will remain unchanged. Wharf's investment property EBITDA covered its gross interest by 3.1x in 2011, while recurring EBITDA (including EBITDA from investment property, telecommunications and logistics segments) gross interest coverage ratio was 4.2x. Fitch expects coverage to reduce in 2012 following the issue of USD900m of public debt. However, barring any additional debt, coverage ratios are likely to support its current ratings.

Fitch, however, notes that the Greentown investment, while small, deviates from Wharf's previous manner of operations in mainland China, where it purchased operating assets and landbanks. A minority stake in a listed company distances Wharf from access to operating cashflows, particularly in the case of Greentown, which is highly levered. Further investments of this nature will likely weaken its business profile.