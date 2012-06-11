(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed TeliaSonera's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.

TeliaSonera's rating is supported by its strong market positions in the economically stable Nordic region and the company's conservative leverage policy. The company's Swedish operations contributed 43% of the company's LTM Q112 EBITDA. In Swedish mobile, the company's rate of revenue growth slowed to 5.4% in Q112 from 9.4% in Q411, negatively affected by increased competition. Although the slowdown is negative, the company still enjoys revenue growth far above most other European incumbents' domestic mobile operations. Nonetheless, the competitive dynamics within the market will be monitored closely to ensure that the Q1 slowdown is not the beginning of a more widespread slowdown, which could put pressure on the rating.

The rating is further supported by the company's Eurasian footprint, which exposes the company to countries where subscribers and revenues are still growing very strongly. Organic revenues grew by 13.2% in Q112 in the region. Additionally, in a number of the countries in the region, TeliaSonera is only competing with one operator. This supports the company's ability to continue to generate margins greater than 50% in the region. However, Tele2's recent entry into TeliaSonera's largest Eurasian market, Kazakhstan, has slowed TeliaSonera's growth in the country. TeliaSonera's revenue growth on a local currency basis slowed to 1.5% in Q112 from 15% in Q411. It has also turned the market from a two player market to a three player market. The increased competition could impact TeliaSonera's high margins in the region.

TeliaSonera's purchase of the remaining stake it did not control in Kcell in Q112 pushed the company's leverage to the top of its 1.5x-2x guidance and to the top of what Fitch deems appropriate for TeliaSonera at its current rating level. However, the company has a number of options that can be used to reduce leverage. The resolution to the Megafon dispute has led to the company selling an 8.2% stake initially and receiving a large special dividend from the company. TeliaSonera expect to receive SEK22bn from these two transactions, with SEK14bn expected to be received in Q212. This compares favourably to the company's net debt of SEK74.1bn at the end of Q112, although this figure excludes the impact of the 2011 dividends of SEK12.3bn.

TeliaSonera expects both Kcell and Megafon to IPO at some point in 2012, with the company planning to dispose of partial stakes in both. Even if market conditions delay these IPOs, the company still has the ability to reduce leverage towards the mid-point of the company's 1.5x-2x guidance. Fitch's current base case assumes that a period of deleveraging will occur.

Fitch would consider a negative rating action if FFO adjusted net leverage was to trend above 2.5x (net debt:EBITDA of 2x) for a sustained period of time. A substantial increase in competition or a weakening of the economic environment in Sweden could also lead to a negative rating action. Given the company's current leverage policy, a positive rating action is not envisaged.