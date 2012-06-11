(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk's (Bank Panin) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) at 'BB' with a Stable Outlook.

Fitch has also affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn Bank Panin's 'AA(idn)' National Long-Term rating with Stable Outlook, 'AA(idn)' senior debt rating and 'A(idn)' subordinated debt rating, as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. A complete list of rating action is provided at the end of this commentary.

Bank Panin's ratings reflect its low, albeit improving, provision cover relative to many higher-rated Indonesian banks, and rapid loan growth. They also take into account its high but improving non-performing loan (NPL) ratio, which at 3.5% is still above the banking industry average of 2.2%.

The ratings also reflect the bank's sound capital position, stronger profitability, and higher asset quality which, in Fitch's opinion, should continue to adequately buffer unexpected credit losses. The ratings further reflect Fitch's expectation of modest support from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), given its non-controlling, albeit substantial, interest (38%) in the bank.

Its provision cover improved to 81.7% at end-2011 (end-2010: 64.4%), but was still lower than the average of 154% among its higher-rated peers. Its NPL ratio improved to 3.5% of gross loans in 2011 (2010: 4.2%) mainly due to strong loan growth (24.2% yoy). In addition, charge-offs declined to 1% in 2011 from 1.7% in 2010. In Fitch's view, the bank's financial profile should continue to sustain its loan growth in the near- to medium-term.

The bank's fee-based income contributed a larger portion to its profitability in 2011, as the bank looked for other revenues to improve its profitability following a slight decline in net interest margins to 4.8% at end-2011 (2010: 5.1%). Other operating income, including fee-based income, increased 170.9% yoy to IDR1.2trn in 2011. Return on assets improved to 1.9% at end-2011 (2010: 1.8%).

Fitch expects Bank Panin's holding of liquid assets (33% of total assets at end-2011) to provide sufficient flexibility in the event of unfavourable economic conditions. Its long-term funding-to-total deposits ratio was 6.8% in 2011 (2010: 8.4%), slightly increasing the mismatch risk between assets and liabilities.

Its Tier-1 capital adequacy ratio (CAR) was 15.2% at end-2011, up slightly from 14.9% at end-2010. Fitch believes that Bank Panin will be able to maintain its CAR at a minimum 12% over the medium term, based on its strong credit profile.

Downgrade rating pressure may result from weakening loan asset quality while upgrade rating pressure is limited given potential higher impairment risk arising from its rapid loan growth.

Panin was established in 1971 by the Gunawan family, who remains in control of the bank through a 45.46% stake held by PT Panin Financial Tbk. ANZ acquired a 29% stake in Panin in 1999, which was raised to 38.8% in 2009 through its fully subsidiary of Votraint No. 1033 Pty, Ltd.

Bank Panin's ratings:

Long-Term Foreign IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'

Support Rating affirmed at '3'

National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA(idn)'/Stable Outlook; rating withdrawn

Senior debt affirmed at 'AA(idn)'; rating withdrawn

Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A(idn)'; rating withdrawn