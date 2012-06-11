(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 11 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Assuranceforeningen SKULD (Gjensidig) ------------------ 11-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Norway
Local currency A/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-Jun-2012 A/-- --/--
20-Jun-2007 A-/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A/Stable 11-Jun-2012