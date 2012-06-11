June 11 -

Overview

-- Skuld has met our expectations in terms of underwriting performance, capitalization, and investment risk appetite.

-- In addition, the club has diversified its product offering and platforms, which we view as a strong differentiating factor relative to the club's peers.

-- Skuld demonstrated a satisfactory outcome from the new Lloyd's syndicate's first year of operation.

-- We are therefore raising our long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Skuld to 'A' from 'A-'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Skuld will continue to maintain its strong competitive position and strong capitalization underpinned by strong cross-cycle operating performance.

Rating Action

On June 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Assuranceforeningen Skuld (Gjensidig) to 'A' from 'A-'. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The ratings on Oslo-based marine insurer Assuranceforeningen SKULD (Gjensidig) (Skuld or the club) reflect the club's strong competitive position, strong technical operating performance, and strong capitalization supported by strong financial flexibility. These positive factors are offset by the lower level of reserving relative to peers.