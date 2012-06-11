(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 11 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. ------- 11-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/-- Country: Singapore

Primary SIC: Engineering

services

Mult. CUSIP6: Y7996W

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Jul-2009 AAA/-- AAA/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. (STE) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' opinion that the government of Singapore (AAA/Stable/A-1+; axAAA/axA-1+) is extremely likely to provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the company in the event of financial distress. The rating also reflects STE's favorable business position, predictable revenue and profitability, and "minimal" financial risk profile. The company's exposure to the cyclicality in the airline and shipping industries, and its appetite for debt-funded inorganic growth temper these strengths. STE is an integrated engineering group providing solutions and services in the aerospace, electronics, land systems, and marine sectors.