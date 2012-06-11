(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We are assigning 'A/A-1' counterparty credit ratings to five regional banks or "caisses regionales" of the French cooperative banking group Credit Agricole.

Rating Action

On June 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A/A-1' long-term and short-term counterparty credit ratings to five regional banks ("caisses regionales") of the French banking group Credit Agricole (rated entity Credit Agricole S.A. (CASA); A/Stable/A-1):

-- Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Loire Haute-Loire,

-- Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel de Lorraine,

-- Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Nord Midi-Pyrenees,

-- Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Val de France, and

-- Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel de la Martinique-Guyane.

Rationale

These banks are cooperative members of the Credit Agricole group. Same as for the other regional banks of the group, we view these five banks as "core" members of the group under our criteria, due to provisions for cooperative groups under the French banking law and the existence of a strong solidarity mechanism between the regional banks and CASA. The latter is the central body of the Credit Agricole network and is legally responsible for guaranteeing the liquidity and solvency of the caisses regionales. Consequently, we equalize our ratings on the caisses regionales with those on CASA.