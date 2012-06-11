(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 11 - The EUR100bn bank recapitalisation facility for Spanish banks covers a housing market collapse on a par with that seen in Ireland and is at the extreme end of Fitch Ratings' stress estimates. We estimated that the capital required for Spanish banks was approximately EUR60bn when we downgraded the Spanish sovereign to 'BBB'/Negative last week.

Fitch estimated that losses on Spanish bank domestic loan portfolios would total EUR230bn under its base case scenario and EUR295bn under an Irish-style case, in a report last week. This is based on an aggregate loan portfolio of EUR1,783bn at year-end 2011 as reported by Bank of Spain and EUR88bn in foreclosed assets.

In both scenarios, Fitch estimates are based on the amount of capital needed to reach a common equity-to-total assets ratio of 6.5% at end-2011. This is equivalent to a core capital-to-risk-weighted assets ratio of 10%, once stressed losses, net of tax and existing loan loss reserves, are deducted from equity. The equity includes mandatory convertible securities and EUR15bn of FROB funds already injected.

Of the total estimated losses, EUR160bn (base case) and EUR187bn (Irish case), is related to the real estate and construction sectors and includes foreclosed property. A further EUR20bn and EUR40bn, respectively, is related to residential loans (mainly mortgages) for individuals. NPLs for the domestic loan portfolio stood at EUR140bn at end-2011 compared with EUR32bn at the end of 2010.

If Spain uses EUR60bn of the bail-out fund, it will put Spain's gross general government debt (GGGD) on a trajectory to peak at 95% of GDP in 2015. The recourse to external funding for the bank recapitalisation underscores the constrained financing flexibility of the sovereign to respond to adverse shocks. Nevertheless, securing low-cost and long-duration funding from European partners to assist in restructuring the Spanish banking sector is consistent with Spain's current sovereign rating. If effective in restoring confidence in the banking sector and easing the fiscal burden of restructuring, such support would be credit positive.

We will comment further once we know the specific details of the facility, including the timing, the allocations for individual banks and the result of independent valuations.