(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed TS Lago One GmbH's (TS Lago) class A notes, as follows:

Class A (ISIN DE000A0AEHR9): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

The affirmation follows a review of the transaction's performance. TS Lago is a true sale securitisation of German residential mortgage loans originated by Commerzbank AG.

As of April 2012, the outstanding portfolio balance was EUR8,390.9m. Of the portfolio, 43% has been repaid since closing in December 2008. The reduction of the pool balance is mainly due to prepayments (24.2%) and scheduled amortisation (11.3%). Further, TS Lago has received EUR509.2m (3.5%) from Commerzbank under Commerzbank's repurchase option. The repurchase option is used to mainly buy back loans that are more than 90 days in arrears.

Furthermore, the transaction features a separate order of priority, with principal collections being allocated fully sequentially. Through the amortisation of the class A notes, credit enhancement has increased to 26.1% in April 2012 from 15.0% at closing.

The transaction's performance is in line with the agency's expectations, delinquencies have been stable and low. The favourable economic environment in Germany suggests a stable performance in the future. Since most loans more than 90 days in arrears have been repurchased by Commerzbank no loss has occurred so far.