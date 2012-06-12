(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Westpac New Zealand Limited's
(WNZL, 'AA-'/Outlook Stable/'F1+') residential mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA'
following a review of the programme. The outstanding covered bonds total
NZD2.2bn were issued through Westpac Securities NZ Limited (WSNZL), a guaranteed
issuing vehicle used for international funding by WNZL. These covered bonds are
then guaranteed by a bankruptcy remote SPV, established under the laws of New
Zealand.
As a result of the review, Fitch has decreased WNZL's Discontinuity Factor
(D-Factor) to 26.4% from 29.9% due to a re-evaluation of the liquidity of New
Zealand's covered bond market. New Zealand has now seen issuance by the four
largest New Zealand banks with 17 covered bonds issued for a total issuance
amount of approximately NZD9.5bn. Looking forward the agency expects there will
be continued issuance by New Zealand's major banks, which will be further
supported by the formalisation of a legislative framework, which is currently
being reviewed by the New Zealand government.
The rating of the covered bonds is based on WNZL 's Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'AA-', the D-Factor of 26.4%, and the highest observed AP of
86.4% over the past 12 months, a combination of which enables the mortgage
covered bonds to be rated as high as 'AA+' on a probability of default (PD)
basis. The D-Factor is mainly driven by the strong asset segregation of the
cover pool through a bankruptcy remote SPV, the 12 month pre-maturity test
triggered at the loss of 'F1+' or for future soft bullet issues, a 12 month
maturity extension and a three month interest reserve that protects against
liquidity gaps following an issuer insolvency. It also reflects Fitch's
expectations that the cover pool assets can be transitioned to an alternative
manager if required, the swap counterparty arrangements and the lack of a
covered bond regulatory regime in New Zealand.
Furthermore, in a 'AAA' stress, expected recoveries given default of the covered
bonds exceed 51%. The asset percentage (AP) supporting the assigned ratings
remains unchanged at 86.4%. Under Fitch's methodology, this enables WNZL to be
rated 'AAA' when giving credit to recoveries.
As of 30 April 2012, the cover pool consisted of 30,494 loans secured by first-
ranking mortgages of New Zealand residential properties with a total outstanding
balance of NZD3,552.9m. The portfolio is wholly composed of full documentation
loans which have a weighted average current loan-to-value ratio of 55.3%, and a
weighted average seasoning of 3.2 years. Fixed-rate loans comprise 62% of the
cover pool. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average
frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 7.0%, and a weighted average
recovery rate of 45.9%. The agency's mortgage default analysis is based on the
Australian mortgage default model criteria, updated with a New Zealand-specific
default probability, market value declines, and other risk adjustments that
relate to the local mortgage market.
Fitch has formed assumptions about the default probability and losses of the
cover pools under a 'AAA' stress scenario, and tested maturity mismatches
between the cover pools and possible covered bond issuance in a wind-down
scenario under the management of a third party.
Fitch has modelled the cover pool and covered bonds based on a wind-down
situation. Due to the shorter WA maturity of the covered bonds versus that of
the cover pool, liquidity has to be raised from the pool in order to pay the
covered bonds on a timely basis. The agency assumes this will be done by selling
parts of the portfolio at a stressed cost. The cover pool yields a mix of fixed
and floating interest, while the covered bonds are issued at a fixed rate.
Interest mismatches are hedged with WNZL.
The level of AP supporting the rating will be affected, among others, by the
profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can
change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time. All else being equal, the covered bonds can
remain at 'AAA' as long as WNZL's LT IDR is at least 'A-'.
On 30 May 2012, Fitch published a report entitled "Exposure Draft: Global
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria". The report proposes enhancements to the covered
bonds rating criteria in order to increase transparency and reflect Fitch's
updated views of systemic risk and cover pool liquidity. Fitch anticipates there
will be no impact on WNZL's covered bond ratings in the event the exposure draft
were to be implemented as proposed.