June 12 -

OVERVIEW

-- Hallmark Trust Series 2008-1 is an RMBS transaction in which the senior beneficial interests are backed by a pool of condominium investment loan, apartment investment loan, and residential housing loan receivables that the originator entrusted.

-- The default rate and delinquency rate of the transaction's underlying loan receivables are high.

-- We have lowered to 'BBB (sf)' our rating on the class B senior beneficial interests, and affirmed our 'AA (sf)' rating on class A.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered to 'BBB (sf)' from 'BBB+ (sf)' its rating on the class B senior beneficial interests issued under the Hallmark Trust Series 2008-1 transaction, and affirmed its 'AA (sf)' rating on the class A senior beneficial interests (see list below).

In analyzing the credit quality of the transaction, we examined primarily the performance data contained in the reports that we receive each month from the servicer.

Today's rating actions reflect the following factors:

-- An examination of the performance of the underlying assets of this transaction until now shows that the default rate has remained high. In particular, the 12-month average default rates of the condominium investment loan and apartment loan receivables, which make up a significant proportion of the transaction's underlying asset pool, have been high recently, compared with the levels seen when we last reviewed our ratings on Aug. 5, 2011. Likewise, the delinquency rate, which serves as a leading indicator of default, has remained high.