June 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Four Seasons Health Care
(Guernsey) Holdings Limited (FSHC) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'CC'. The IDR has been placed on Rating Watch Positive (RWP).
The RWP on FSHC's IDR reflects the pending completion of FSHC's acquisition by
Terra Firma as defined in the preliminary offering memorandum, which will result
in a refinancing of FSHC's existing debt from the proceeds of a proposed senior
secured and senior unsecured notes issue and equity contribution. A successful
notes issue for the total required amount of GBP525m and completion of the
acquisition as per the expected sources and uses of funds stated in the offering
memorandum would resolve FSHC's current high refinancing risk and reduce its
leverage.
Following completion of the acquisition, assuming it will result in a capital
structure with sources and uses as per the offering memorandum, Fitch would
likely upgrade FSHC's IDR, which will become Elli Investments Limited's IDR
(post-closing of the acquisition) by up to three notches (to 'B') with a Stable
Outlook, and assign Elli Investments Limited's proposed senior unsecured notes
issue an expected senior unsecured rating of 'BB(exp)'/'RR1', and Elli Finance
(UK) Plc's proposed senior secured notes issue an expected senior secured rating
of 'BB(exp)'/'RR1 and its super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) a senior
secured rating of 'BB'/'RR1'.
Final ratings remain contingent upon the receipt of final documentation
conforming materially to information already received. If the acquisition does
not close according to the plan provided to Fitch, the agency would likely
affirm the IDR at 'CC' and remove it from RWP.
FSHC's rating is constrained by its high existing net leverage (7.6x based on
existing net debt of GBP800m estimated on the closing date of the transaction
and a LTM March 2012 PF adjusted EBITDA of GBP105m) and its high refinancing
risk in the current market conditions as existing net debt (GBP800m estimated on
the expected closing date) matures in September 2012.
Elli Investments Limited's (the company) IDR post-completion of the acquisition
will be supported by a leading position in the independent UK elderly care
market and good relationships with local authorities and NHS commissioners. The
rating also reflects the company's positioning on high dependency services in
its elderly care division, which is relatively resistant to the recent trend
towards domiciliary care.
The IDR is constrained by high dependence on local authorities funding (almost
70% of its funding). In the context of the current reduction in local
authorities' budgets, the average level of fees funded by local authorities is
expected to remain under pressure in the coming years. Given the current level
of inflation, this may lead to a tightening in the company's EBITDA margins.
The IDR is also currently constrained by relatively weak credit metrics. Based
on its conservative projections, Fitch expects post-closing of the acquisition
FFO-adjusted leverage to be around 6.2x for 2012-2014 and FFO fixed charge
coverage between 1.4x-1.5x. A higher than expected post-closing cost of funding
could, among other factors, have an impact on projected credit metrics and
therefore the post-closing IDR and the instruments' ratings. Downward pressure
on the IDR post-closing could result from a FFO fixed charge coverage below 1.2x
and FFO adjusted leverage above 6.5x. The IDR could move upward if FFO fixed
charge coverage increases to 2.2x and FFO adjusted leverage decreases below 5x
on a permanent basis.
In its recovery analysis, Fitch has adopted the liquidation value of the
company, primarily consisting of its freehold and long-leasehold properties, as
the resultant enterprise value is higher than the going concern enterprise
value. Fitch believes that a 30% discount on the current market value of the
assets is deemed fair in a distress case.
Fitch has classified as 100% equity the GBP220m shareholder loans to be issued
at Elli Capital Ltd and therefore has excluded it from leverage and coverage
ratios. The proposed features of this instrument match Fitch's perception of an
equity-like instrument (see "Treatment of Junior Corporate Debt in Europe",
dated 8 April 2011 at www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch anticipates that post refinancing, Elli Investments Limited's liquidity
would be adequate with around GBP30m of cash for the 2012-2014 period, a fully
undrawn GBP40m RCF and no short-term debt maturities.