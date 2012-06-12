(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 12 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded STFCL DA Feb 2011-04's (an ABS transaction) second loss credit facility (SLCF) and affirmed its purchaser payouts and liquidity facility as follows:

INR59m SLCF: upgraded to 'Fitch A+(SO)(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB+(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR683.4m purchaser payouts: affirmed at 'Fitch AA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR32.5m Liquidity Facility: affirmed at 'Fitch AA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The upgrade of the SLCF reflects increased credit enhancement cover,, due to rapid amortisation of the loan pool, as compared to the build-up of over 90 days past due defaults in the collateral pool.

The affirmations reflect adequate available credit enhancement and the performance of the underlying collateral. As of 20 May 2012, the available credit enhancement totalled INR215.3m, and the outstanding pool balance was INR572.3m. In addition 90+ days delinquencies have been within Fitch's initial base case assumption.

According to the payout report of 20 May 2012, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 2.69% of the original loan pool principal and 3.62% of the current pool principal outstanding. The report also shows that 74.2% of the original loan pool balance was outstanding as of April 2012.

The collateral consists of loans extended by Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited ('Fitch AA(ind)'/Outlook Stable) for the purchase of new and used commercial vehicles and farm equipments..