June 12 - Fitch Ratings says that Polish utilities PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A.
(PGE; 'BBB+'/Stable), Tauron Polska Energia S.A. (Tauron; 'BBB'/Stable), ENEA
S.A. ('BBB'/Stable) and Energa S.A ('BBB-'/Stable) have made substantial progress in
changing their inherited funding structures and securing funding for heavy investments in the
generation fleet and the distribution grid in the mid-term. However, the PLN40bn (EUR9.3bn)
funding requirement until 2015 (including around PLN6.8bn of refinancing) represents a
challenge which will require a more diversified approach to funding sources,
resulting in higher average funding costs and a substantial hike in leverage.
At year-end 2011, the Polish utilities remained unleveraged with PGE and ENEA
having a net cash position of PLN1.8bn and PLN2.6bn, respectively, close to zero
leverage for Energa and net debt to EBITDA of 1.4x for Tauron. The combined
gross debt of the four Fitch-rated utilities totalled around PLN8.6bn and net
debt to EBITDA averaged close to zero. This picture is expected to change
drastically as necessary investments in the next few years will need to be
funded to a large extent with external funds. Fitch expects that by end-2015,
the sector's gross debt will grow to around PLN41bn, while net debt to EBITDA is
expected to increase to around 2x on average. The latter is already factored
into Fitch's analysis and is therefore unlikely to result in ratings pressure as
long as the investment and related funding process is conducted in line with the
agency's base case assumptions.
In the past few years, the utilities have overcome many of the weaknesses of
their inherited debt structures, dating from the era prior to the creation of
four integrated utilities, among other factors by refinancing old credit
facilities at the operating company levels and replacing them with funding at
the holding level. PGE and Tauron successfully resolved structural subordination
issues in 2010 and 2011.
The Polish utilities - which tend to prioritise borrowing from domestic banks in
local currency - largely completed the refinancing exercise by accessing
low-cost banking loans with medium-term maturities, which were structured as
bond programmes. In 2011, Tauron and Energa continued to borrow money from local
banks to fund M&A activity (Tauron) or capex plans (Energa), whereas PGE and
ENEA used a portion of their cash cushion to fund capex.
The current financing mix is supplemented by loans granted by international
financing institutions, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development, European Investment Bank and Nordic Investment Bank. These
lenders
offer long-term maturities and relatively low-cost financing, but require
stricter control of fund utilisation and more complex legal documentation. Fitch
anticipates that these lenders will remain keen to provide funding for long-term
infrastructure projects including distribution grids that benefit from a stable
legal and regulatory framework.
Progress in arranging external funding from local banking sources in 2011 and
H112, including the current efforts of Tauron and ENEA, is evident, but Fitch
believes that further lending at historically low rates will be more difficult
to achieve. While the Polish banking sector's appetite for utility risk appears
far from saturation, smaller banks that could not participate in financings
arranged for to date have higher funding costs and are therefore likely to offer
higher rates for future financing, unlike large arrangers that have already
built significant exposure to the sector.
Moreover, the utilities are keen on financings with long maturities as this
better suits their asset bases. These may be unavailable at commercial banks,
which prefer to lend funds with maturities between three to five years.
Therefore, utilities may have to diversify their funding sources further to
include domestic bonds and Eurobonds.
Fitch believes that, in addition to further bank funding, the next funding stop
will be domestic bond investors: pension and investment funds as well as
insurance companies who have significant appetite for utilities credit risk and
so far have had limited opportunity to obtain exposure to the sector.
The Eurobond market could also offer Polish utilities the desired long-term
maturities, but this is likely to come at a higher cost than local funding. This
is because Fitch anticipates that Eurobond investors will demand higher credit
margins than domestic banks, which benefit from cross-selling opportunities. In
addition, Polish utilities might have to pay a premium for being "first-time
issuers", unlike Czech utility CEZ a.s. ('A-'/Stable) which is a frequent
issuer. Another concern for some European investors may be the high dependence
on coal in the Polish utilities' generation mix, which is viewed unfavourably in
the context of EU energy policies designed to contain emissions.
Despite likely higher costs involved in funding diversification efforts, Fitch
does not expect the average cost of debt for Polish utilities to increase
dramatically. The agency will update market participants on funding efforts and
related credit implication of the Polish utilities as the implementation of
their investment programmes further unfolds.