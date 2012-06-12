(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 12 -
Overview
-- Spain's Autonomous Community of Navarre benefits from a privileged
institutional framework, and an export-oriented economy that is more
competitive than Spain's.
-- While we expect a moderate weakening in Navarre's budgetary
performance in 2012, we also expect the government of Navarre to take
appropriate measures to rebalance its accounts in 2013 and 2014.
-- We are affirming our 'A' rating on Navarre because we continue to
consider that it has a stronger credit profile than its sovereign.
-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we may downgrade
Navarre if we lower Spain's sovereign credit ratings.
Rating Action
On June 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A'
long-term issuer credit rating on the Autonomous Community of Navarre. The
outlook is negative.
Rationale
In accordance with our methodology for rating local and regional governments
(LRGs), we rate Navarre above the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2). We may
rate an LRG up to two notches higher than its sovereign only if we consider
that the LRG can maintain stronger credit characteristics than the sovereign
in a stress scenario (see "Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government
Higher Than Its Sovereign," published Sept. 9, 2009).