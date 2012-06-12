(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Polish City of Zabrze's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BB+' and the National Long-term rating at 'BBB+(pol)' with a Stable Outlook.

The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that Zabrze's modest operating performance will only improve gradually in the medium term. Full debt service from operating balance may be difficult to achieve in 2012-2013 due to Zabrze's weak operating performance and very low liquidity. The ratings factor in the lower pressure on the direct debt growth and the moderate debt level. They take also into account the growing risk from municipal companies.

The ratings could be downgraded if the operating margin falls below 2%, leading to debt coverage exceeding 20 years and/or if the direct and indirect debt grows dynamically and exceeds Fitch's projections. Conversely if the operating performance improves constantly and the debt coverage ratio falls below eight years with direct and indirect risks not higher than projected, the ratings could be upgraded.

The operating balance remained weak in 2011 with only a marginal improvement to PLN26m (USD7.6m) from PLN22m in 2010. Fitch notes that without structural changes in operating expenditure, the city may not be able to raise the operating balance substantially. The cost rationalisation (e.g. freeze of wages in administration, joint tenders for services) might bring relatively small benefits to the city's budget. In Fitch's opinion, the operating balance may grow to about PLN50m by 2015 and from 2014 fully secure the growing annual debt service.

Zabrze's liquidity fell to a historically low PLN5.8m at end-2011. To meet its short-term obligations, Zabrze uses a short-term credit line of PLN30m, which is committed until 2015. In Fitch's view, the medium-term availability of the credit line mitigates Zabrze's tight liquidity occurring during the financial year.

According to Fitch's projections, Zabrze's direct debt will peak at about PLN287m in 2015 (2011: PLN228.4m) and stay at a moderate level below 45% of current revenue in 2012-2015. Fitch expects that in line with the improving operating performance Zabrze's weak debt coverage ratio of 14.2 years end-2011 may improve and reach nine years by 2015, which is satisfactory for the rating. The city's debt structure is favourable, consisting of 50% of subsidised loans.

The project reconstruction of the city's football stadium requires average annual payments from the city of PLN21m in 2014-2026. In Fitch's view, these payments may prove to be higher than projected by the city. If Zabrze's operating balance falls below Fitch's projections, the city may be forced to take on new debt to service them. The payments will go to the SovereignFund TFI S.A., which provides PLN162m to finance the project (total cost including financial cost for the whole financing period is about PLN279m).

Zabrze had a population of 176,360 at end-2011 and is a medium-sized city, located in the Slaskie Region. The region is the third-wealthiest in Poland, with a GDP per capita 113.1% the national average in 2009.