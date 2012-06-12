(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Polish City of Zabrze's Long-term foreign and local
currency ratings at 'BB+' and the National Long-term rating at 'BBB+(pol)' with a Stable
Outlook.
The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that Zabrze's modest operating
performance will only improve gradually in the medium term. Full debt service
from operating balance may be difficult to achieve in 2012-2013 due to Zabrze's
weak operating performance and very low liquidity. The ratings factor in the
lower pressure on the direct debt growth and the moderate debt level. They take
also into account the growing risk from municipal companies.
The ratings could be downgraded if the operating margin falls below 2%, leading
to debt coverage exceeding 20 years and/or if the direct and indirect debt grows
dynamically and exceeds Fitch's projections. Conversely if the operating
performance improves constantly and the debt coverage ratio falls below eight
years with direct and indirect risks not higher than projected, the ratings
could be upgraded.
The operating balance remained weak in 2011 with only a marginal improvement to
PLN26m (USD7.6m) from PLN22m in 2010. Fitch notes that without structural
changes in operating expenditure, the city may not be able to raise the
operating balance substantially. The cost rationalisation (e.g. freeze of wages
in administration, joint tenders for services) might bring relatively small
benefits to the city's budget. In Fitch's opinion, the operating balance may
grow to about PLN50m by 2015 and from 2014 fully secure the growing annual debt
service.
Zabrze's liquidity fell to a historically low PLN5.8m at end-2011. To meet its
short-term obligations, Zabrze uses a short-term credit line of PLN30m, which is
committed until 2015. In Fitch's view, the medium-term availability of the
credit line mitigates Zabrze's tight liquidity occurring during the financial
year.
According to Fitch's projections, Zabrze's direct debt will peak at about
PLN287m in 2015 (2011: PLN228.4m) and stay at a moderate level below 45% of
current revenue in 2012-2015. Fitch expects that in line with the improving
operating performance Zabrze's weak debt coverage ratio of 14.2 years end-2011
may improve and reach nine years by 2015, which is satisfactory for the rating.
The city's debt structure is favourable, consisting of 50% of subsidised loans.
The project reconstruction of the city's football stadium requires average
annual payments from the city of PLN21m in 2014-2026. In Fitch's view, these
payments may prove to be higher than projected by the city. If Zabrze's
operating balance falls below Fitch's projections, the city may be forced to
take on new debt to service them. The payments will go to the SovereignFund TFI
S.A., which provides PLN162m to finance the project (total cost including
financial cost for the whole financing period is about PLN279m).
Zabrze had a population of 176,360 at end-2011 and is a medium-sized city,
located in the Slaskie Region. The region is the third-wealthiest in Poland,
with a GDP per capita 113.1% the national average in 2009.