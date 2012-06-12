June 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Robert Bosch GmbH's (Bosch) Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'F1'. The agency has also affirmed the short-term debt issued by Bosch and Robert Bosch Finance Corp at 'F1'.

The affirmation reflects the group's strong profitability and cash generation, as well as its continuous net cash position including substantial liquidity, which Bosch maintained throughout the crisis.

Free cash flow declined markedly in 2011, but Fitch believes that the main reasons for this were one-off and not recurring. Fitch expects the FCF margin, in particular, to recover in the mid-term to 2010 levels of about 3% of revenues.

Fitch expects Bosch's revenues to grow by about 5% in 2012, primarily driven by strong demand for the automotive technology within Germany and also from emerging markets. Uncertainties due to the current economic climate in several European countries in which Bosch operates dampens the hopes for much higher revenue growth as was seen in 2010 and 2011. With the recovery of the Industrial Technology profitability to 2010 levels and continued margin strengthening in the automotive business, Fitch expects that Bosch can maintain EBITDAR margins of 13% for 2012 and after.

EBITDAR margins declined to 12.6% in 2011 from 12.9% in 2010, while the free cash flow (FCF) margin declined to negative 2.5% in 2011, for the first time in more than five years, down from 3.1% in 2010.

The profitability was primarily burdened by an impairment expense on goodwill on solar assets of EUR560m in 2011. While automotive and consumer & building materials EBIT remained stable year-on-year in 2011, industrial technology EBIT declined by more than EUR450m to negative EUR364m, representing an EBIT margin of negative 4.5%. At a group level, the impact was minor given that this segment represents only 16% of Bosch's sales.

Cash flow in 2011 was affected more severely by three non-recurring effects: First, the high cash investments in the solar business, which so far has not borne fruits, second, a cash tax settlement in Italy, and third, the effects of a new orders related working capital build up driving up inventories and accounts receivable at end-2011. This position reversed in early 2012.

The company continues to enjoy very significant cash and marketable securities reserves of EUR11.8bn, of which EUR4bn was held in cash at end-2011. Bosch also benefits from low gross leverage (FFO on gross adjusted debt), which Fitch expects to remain below 1.0x in the foreseeable future.

The ratings also reflect the cyclicality of the industries in which it operates, especially the automotive sector, which represents about 59% of its FY11 revenues. Partly to mitigate this risk, Bosch has set a target of increasing its less cyclical consumer goods/building technology business, which represented 25 % of sales in FY11, to 30% in the mid term. However, Fitch believes that this improvement in diversification could take time and may not be sufficient to fully offset the volatility risk of the automotive and industrial technology businesses.

Bosch's rating could be negatively impacted if EBITDAR margin falls below 11%, adjusted gross leverage increases above 1.5x, on a sustained basis, or there is a material weakening in the group's liquidity profile with sustained negative free cash flow. The ratings could be positively affected if FCF generation was strong and stable for a sustained period.

Based in Stuttgart, Germany, Bosch is the world's largest automotive supply company. It is also a major producer of white goods in Europe and a leading global supplier of portable electric power tools and accessories. Engineering activities comprise automation and packaging machinery. Bosch is 92%-owned by a foundation, which safeguards the group's independence. The remaining shares are held by the Bosch family and as treasury stock.