June 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Belgian Lion SME I's notes,
as follows:
EUR3,000,000,000 Class A1 (ISIN: BE0002396688): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
EUR1,205,250,000 Class A2 (ISIN: BE0002397694): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
EUR532,750,000 Class B (ISIN: BE0002397694): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
The affirmations follow the agency's annual review of the transaction and
reflect the robustness of the structure and its ability to withstand Fitch's
assumptions on default probability, recovery and correlation. The notes will
start amortising at the next interest payment date in August 2012 after the
two-year replenishment period ends. The structure will amortise sequentially and
there are no pro-rata triggers. The stop replenishment covenants on realised
losses, current defaults and potential set off amount are well below the trigger
levels, therefore the transaction is likely to continue replenishing until
August.
Fitch considers the replenishment period materially increases the transaction's
risk as the originator can replenish the transaction with a higher default
probability (PD) and weaker collateral package. The risk is accounted for in
Fitch's analysis by analysing the transaction based on a potential worst-case
portfolio.
The transaction's performance is in line with Fitch's expectations with low
default levels. Current defaults are 0.03% of the current portfolio balance. The
portfolio is granular and the credit enhancement on the notes covers borrower
concentration at a stressed recovery. Fitch only gave explicit credit to the
first-lien mortgage collateral. However, the transaction also benefits from
significant levels of other collateral, which is reflected in Fitch's base case
unsecured recovery rate.
Belgian Lion SME I is a cash flow securitisation of loans granted to Belgian
small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) originated by ING Belgium NV/SA
('A+'/Stable/'F1+') and issued for funding purposes. The EUR6,267m proceeds from
the notes were used to purchase EUR6,018m of SME loans with EUR151m used to fund
the reserve fund and the remaining EUR98m held on deposit to cover undrawn loan
amounts.