June 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Belgian Lion SME I's notes, as follows:

EUR3,000,000,000 Class A1 (ISIN: BE0002396688): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR1,205,250,000 Class A2 (ISIN: BE0002397694): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR532,750,000 Class B (ISIN: BE0002397694): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

The affirmations follow the agency's annual review of the transaction and reflect the robustness of the structure and its ability to withstand Fitch's assumptions on default probability, recovery and correlation. The notes will start amortising at the next interest payment date in August 2012 after the two-year replenishment period ends. The structure will amortise sequentially and there are no pro-rata triggers. The stop replenishment covenants on realised losses, current defaults and potential set off amount are well below the trigger levels, therefore the transaction is likely to continue replenishing until August.

Fitch considers the replenishment period materially increases the transaction's risk as the originator can replenish the transaction with a higher default probability (PD) and weaker collateral package. The risk is accounted for in Fitch's analysis by analysing the transaction based on a potential worst-case portfolio.

The transaction's performance is in line with Fitch's expectations with low default levels. Current defaults are 0.03% of the current portfolio balance. The portfolio is granular and the credit enhancement on the notes covers borrower concentration at a stressed recovery. Fitch only gave explicit credit to the first-lien mortgage collateral. However, the transaction also benefits from significant levels of other collateral, which is reflected in Fitch's base case unsecured recovery rate.

Belgian Lion SME I is a cash flow securitisation of loans granted to Belgian small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) originated by ING Belgium NV/SA ('A+'/Stable/'F1+') and issued for funding purposes. The EUR6,267m proceeds from the notes were used to purchase EUR6,018m of SME loans with EUR151m used to fund the reserve fund and the remaining EUR98m held on deposit to cover undrawn loan amounts.