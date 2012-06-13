BRIEF-Integrated Core Strategies reports 6.5 pct passive stake in RH
* Integrated Core Strategies (US) Llc reports 6.5 pct passive stake in RH as of june 2 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2r3IQUu Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 13 -
Summary analysis -- SP PowerAssets Ltd. --------------------------- 13-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/NR Country: Singapore
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Mult. CUSIP6: 78462Q
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
31-Mar-2008 AA-/NR AA-/NR
31-May-2005 AA/NR AA/NR
Rationale
The rating on SP PowerAssets Ltd. (SPPA) reflects the company's monopoly as the sole owner and maintainer of Singapore's electricity transmission and distribution (T&D) assets, and as the sole electricity transmission licensee. The rating also reflects SPPA's high revenue and cash flow certainty, which a regulated tariff structure till 2013 and a cap on the company's loss of revenues due to lower volumes support. We assess SPPA's business risk profile to be "excellent" and its financial risk profile to be "intermediate". SPPA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore Power Ltd. (SingPower: AA-/Stable/--; axAAA/--), which is owned by the Singapore government's investment holding company, Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited (AAA/Stable/A-1+).
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.