BRIEF-Integrated Core Strategies reports 6.5 pct passive stake in RH
* Integrated Core Strategies (US) Llc reports 6.5 pct passive stake in RH as of june 2 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2r3IQUu Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 13 -
Summary analysis -- Singapore Power Ltd. -------------------------- 13-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/-- Country: Singapore
Primary SIC: Electric and
other services
combined
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
31-Mar-2008 AA-/-- AA-/--
31-May-2005 AA/-- AA/--
Rationale
The rating on Singapore Power Ltd. (SingPower) reflects the consolidated credit profile of the company and its subsidiaries, including fully owned SP PowerAssets Ltd. (SPPA: AA-/Stable/--; axAAA/--) and SPI (Australia) Assets Pty Ltd. (A-/Stable/--), and 51%-owned SP AusNet Group (local currency A-/Stable/--). SingPower's subsidiaries benefit from the company's full or majority ownership and strategic direction. Any changes to the rating on SingPower are therefore likely to affect the ratings on the subsidiaries.
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.