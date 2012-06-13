(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 13 -

Summary analysis -- Singapore Power Ltd. -------------------------- 13-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/-- Country: Singapore

Primary SIC: Electric and

other services

combined

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

31-Mar-2008 AA-/-- AA-/--

31-May-2005 AA/-- AA/--

Rationale

The rating on Singapore Power Ltd. (SingPower) reflects the consolidated credit profile of the company and its subsidiaries, including fully owned SP PowerAssets Ltd. (SPPA: AA-/Stable/--; axAAA/--) and SPI (Australia) Assets Pty Ltd. (A-/Stable/--), and 51%-owned SP AusNet Group (local currency A-/Stable/--). SingPower's subsidiaries benefit from the company's full or majority ownership and strategic direction. Any changes to the rating on SingPower are therefore likely to affect the ratings on the subsidiaries.