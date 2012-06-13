June 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Korea Development Bank's (KDB) proposed
long-term senior unsecured CNH-denominated notes an expected 'A+(exp)'. The notes will be issued
under the bank's existing USD10bn global medium-term note programme last updated on 7 July 2011
at the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The issue size and tenor have yet to be
determined.
The proceeds will be used for KDB's general operations, including repayment of
foreign currency obligations and extending foreign currency loans. The final
rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the
information already received.
The expected rating is at the same level as KDB's Long-term Foreign Currency
Issuer Default Rating which in turn is equalised with South Korea's sovereign
rating, reflecting the de facto solvency guarantee by the government for KDB as
per Article 44, KDB Act. In addition, Fitch expects that, if and when the
government sells down its stake in KDB Financial Group (KDBFG), the holding
company of KDB, the issue will be protected by a specific guarantee (for which
the limit has yet to be set) by the government, if the maturity of the issue is
one year or longer as per both Article 18-2 of the Act and the prospectus
supplement.
As part of its plan to strengthen its retail franchise KDB intends to acquire
the retail business of HSBC's Seoul branches, which had retail deposits of
KRW234.7bn and 11 branches at end-2011. Furthermore, the CEO of KDBFG reiterated
their intention to list 10% of their stake in 2012 as part of the bank's
privatisation efforts.
KDB is one of the key policy banks in South Korea and 100%-owned by the
government through KDBFG. Although KDB has been slated for privatisation since
2008, Fitch views that it is unlikely to complete the exercise in the
foreseeable future due to uncertain capital markets and the lack of political
consensus. The bank had 69 branches with total assets of KRW131.3trn and
negligible retail deposits of KRW4.9trn at end-2011.