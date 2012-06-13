(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 13 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that Japanese life insurers' credit profile is
likely to improve further for the rest of 2012, as they continue to reduce risks in investments
and benefit from improving underwriting fundamentals.
The agency, however, also notes that interest rate risk will remain the biggest
risk for most Japanese traditional life insurers and the risk derived from
variable annuity (VA) type products will continue to be sizable over the next
three to five years.
Japanese life insurers' credit profile will benefit from ongoing reduction of
their exposure to domestic equities and the lengthening of assets' maturity to
narrow their duration gap with liabilities," says Teruki Morinaga, Director in
Fitch's Asia Pacific Insurance team.
Fitch expects Japanese life insurers to strengthen enterprise risk management
ahead of new solvency margin regulation based on economic value. The agency
notes that the biggest risks for most Japanese traditional life insurers are not
only exposure to high-risk assets such as domestic equities but also duration
mismatch between assets and liabilities. Fitch expects Japanese life insurers
will continue to reduce risk in these areas.
Risk reduction in investments, coupled with a surge in unrealised gains of
Japanese government bonds (JGBs), has improved the statutory solvency margin
ratio (SMR) of nine Japanese life insurers rated by Fitch to 628% at end-March
2012 from 573% at end-March 2011. Fitch expects the SMR to improve further on
continued risk reduction and accumulation of capital, providing the JGB yield
remains low.
"Core profits have resumed growth partly due to the narrowing negative spread
burden of Japanese life insurers, as assets' maturity are being lengthened and
as guaranteed yield continues to decline," adds Mr. Morinaga.
Japanese life insurers' underwriting fundamentals are also expected to further
improve for the rest of the year, as surrender and lapse rates improve and
profitable third sectors such as health products continue to grow.
Fitch-rated nine insurers' core profit rose to JPY1,817bn at end-March 2012 from
JPY1,581bn at end-March 2011.
The report, entitled "Japanese Life Insurers: Capital Adequacy Improving
above.
above.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Japanese Life Insurers: Capital Adequacy
Improving Steadily
